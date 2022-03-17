Disneyland Restaurant Closing Indefinitely

Another Disney attraction is shutting its doors, at least for a little while. Blue Bayou, the popular restaurant located in Disneyland’s New Orleans Square inside the Pirates of the Caribbean ride, will be closing “indefinitely” beginning in April. According to a notice on the official Disneyland Resort website, “Blue Bayou will be closed for refurbishment beginning April 21, 2022. Please check back here for updates.” Disney did not disclose how long the closure would last.

A Twitter user who recently visited the park snapped a picture of Blue Bayou earlier in March. In the photo, diners could be seen at tables with construction walls behind them, suggesting Disney was already prepping for the indefinite closure, which follows that of the Pirates of the Caribbean ride itself. The ride is currently in the process of being refurbished, with WDWNT reporting that work on the project began this week.

https://twitter.com/disneywjoseph/status/1503776252234137606?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

First opening in March 1967, and marking one of the last projects Walt Disney personally oversaw, Blue Bayou is an entirely unique experience. Unlike any other restaurant at Disneyland Park, Blue Bayou is located within the Pirates of the Caribbean ride. The dining experience allows guests to “embark on a culinary adventure with Louisiana-inspired cuisine as you watch Pirates of the Caribbean boats glide past.”

Dubbed as a “must-visit destination” for guests, diners get the chance to enjoy an authentic New Orleans-inspired lunch or dinner that kicks off with Southern-inspired starters and moves onto a selection of authentic entrées-including signature dishes such as jambalaya and plant-based Cajun cauliflower. More recent additions to the menu include a New Orleans-inspired signature Hurricane cocktail, along with select wines and beers. According to SFGATE, Blue Bayou is Disneyland’s most popular restaurant, and getting a reservation can be a struggle.

The temporary closure of Blue Bayou marks just the latest refurbishment project the Walt Disney Company is undertaking at its parks. Also in April, both Luigi’s Rollickin’ Roadsters and Mater’s Junkyard Jamboree, located in Cars Land at Disney California Adventure Park, are set to close for refurbishment. Other attractions, including Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage and Tarzan’s Treehouse, also located at Disneyland Park, are indefinitely closed for similar projects.