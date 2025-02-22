Fake Kat Timpf Hospital Photo Fools Fans as Fox News Comic Prepares for Baby’s Arrival

After raising some alarms for passing her reported due date, now Fox News personality Kat Timpf has to contend with fake images on social media claiming she’s already given birth. The image, shared by several users after popping up on the Kat Timpf Fans Facebook page. From there it spread around before it seemed to quickly unravel.

“About giving birth I need your prayers my fans,” the post on Facebook reads, with an apparent image of Timpf giving a peace sign from a hospital bed.

(Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)

“Wishing Kat Timpf the best!” a fan wrote on X the Everything site formerly known as Twitter. Others were quick to respond similarly, but others questioned the validity of the photo. At the very least, Timpf would have posted to her very active social media. Her last Instagram post dropped on Valentine’s Day.

One person who responded quickly did a reverse image search on Google and found the original photo connected to a woman named Claire. If you’re not getting direct-from-source information, you’re forced to take a gamble these days. Nothing is real, nothing is sacred, and I can feel the McRib returning to the menu sooner and sooner each year.

“Hope this covers it,” Timpf said in her last baby update video on Feb. 11, addressing concerns after going past her due date. “Yes, I’m still pregnant. Yes, I’m past my due date. Yes, this is the longest pregnancy of all time. No, I don’t need you to tell me to sleep all I can now because I’m not going to sleep for the next few years. Because one, I can’t sleep. Two, that’s not how sleep works.

“Yes, I’m still working. No, I don’t want to stop working,” she added. Timpf also revealed some of the efforts she has been making to induce labor. This includes pineapple, dates, and walking, among other things. I didn’t see anything about drinking hot sauce or chewing on mint leaves in the moonlight, so stuff is still on the table.

Hopefully, when Timpf does have her baby, it will be healthy and happy. Best of luck.