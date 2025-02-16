Shakira Hospitalized, Cancels Tour Date

Shakira was forced to cancel her latest tour date after being hospitalized due to “abdominal pain.” According to TMZ, the singer announced the shocking news only hours before the show, highlighting the sudden nature of the incident.

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – FEBRUARY 11: Shakira performs onstage during Shakira: Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour Kick Off – Rio de Janeiro at Estadio Olímpico Nilton Santos on February 11, 2025 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

“I am sorry to inform you all that last night I had to got to the ER for an abdominal issue and am currently hospitalized,” she wrote on social media. “The doctors whose care I am currently under have communicated that I am not in good enough condition to perform this evening.

“I am very sad to not be able to take the stage today. I’ve been looking forward to reuniting with my incredible fans here in Peru,” the statement added. “I hope to be released and well tomorrow so I’m able to perform. My team and the promoters are already working on a new date to communicate to you.”

Shakira is still scheduled to perform in Peru on Monday and seems poised to make the date. After the second show in Lima wraps up, she’ll be heading to Colombia, Chile, and Mexico through the end of March before returning to the U.S. for more tour dates.

The world tour just kicked off earlier in February in Brazil, complete with a giant metal wolf and lots of Beyonce flavor. Or is it her flavor and Beyonce just copied it herself? Doesn’t matter in the end, both could buy and sell us repeatedly until we died at this point.

It’s the global musician’s first tour in quite a while, no doubt sparked by her ongoing tax issues and her split from ex-husband Gerard Pique. She had paused a lot of her career due to the marriage and their family.

It’s a slight misstep for the superstar, but things seem to be progressing in a positive manner. Here’s hoping for a speedy recovery without setbacks.