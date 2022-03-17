‘Harry Potter’ Ride at Universal Malfunctions, Stalling Guests

One of the most popular attractions at Universal Orlando Resort The Wizarding World of Harry Potter recently felt a bit less magical for guests who became stranded on it. Guests boarding the Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure ride for an adventure through the wilds of the Forbidden Forest and beyond were left at a standstill after the ride suddenly malfunctioned.

The Coaster Kings TikTok account revealed the malfunction in a recent video shared to the social media platform. In the short clip, the ride, filled with riders, was completely stalled at one of the biggest parts – the Devil’s Snare. While guests trapped in the Devil’s Snare are typically met with the track dropping to reveal a way out, guests aboard the ill-fated ride were brought to a stand-still just as that drop happened. Riders were left aboard the ride in the normally dark cave with the lights on, revealing some of the mechanics behind the popular ride that most don’t get to see. Coaster Kings clarified in the comments that “nobody is in any danger when this happens,” quipping in another comment that they were “especially ensnared this time.” The account added that they were “there for about 20min” before the ride eventually continued.

Part of the larger The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade attraction, Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike is “a thrilling roller coaster ride that plunges into the paths of some of the wizarding world’s rarest magical creatures” and is Universal’s “most highly themed, immersive coaster.” On the rider, guests “fly deep into the wilds of the Forbidden Forest, beyond the grounds of Hogwarts castle.”

When it opened, Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike marked a number of firsts, including being the roller coaster with the most launches of any roller coaster in the world. It was also the first roller coaster in the United States to feature a free-fall vertical drop, which drops riders nearly 17 feet. That drop is the very spot where recent riders got stuck.

Fans recently traveling to Universal for Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike, however, have unfortunately been missing out on a major part of the experience. The ride typically features a pre-show that features digital projection technology and special effects, allowing guests to encounter Arthur Weasley, Hagrid, and his loyal dog, Fang. The pre-show has been absent as of late, with the official Universal Orlando Resort Twitter account confirming, “This experience is currently not available, and we do not have information on when it will return, at this time.”