FOX 26 Houston anchor Isiah Carey is taking some time off air following his Feb. 7 DWI arrest.

Two days after the Isiah Factor Uncensored host, 55, was arrested, he took to social media to break his silence. “To my family, my Fox 26 family, my friends, and my community—you have been my rock, and I am forever grateful,” he wrote. “For years, I have dedicated my life to this work—to telling the stories that matter, standing up for what’s right, and fighting for my community. It’s a responsibility I’ve never taken lightly, and I will continue to show up. That has never and will never change.”

Fox 26 TV reporter and social-media personality Isiah Carey at the Fox 26 TV studios Thursday, April 3, 2014, in Houston. (Johnny Hanson/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

Carey continued, “But in that fight, I lost sight of something just as important—myself. I put my own well-being last, convinced that if I just kept pushing forward, everything would be fine. But you cannot pour from an empty cup.”

“Strength isn’t just about showing up for others—it’s also about showing up for yourself. And it’s time I do that,” he went on. “I am also making the choice to prioritize my health, my well-being, and my future. Because the best version of me—the one my family, my friends, and my community deserve—is one that is whole.”

Asking for support and prayers during this “turning point” in his life, Carey concluded, “And I promise you this—I will come out of this stronger, wiser, and more determined than ever.” FOX 26 confirmed that Carey would be taking time off following the arrest, according the Houston Chronicle, but didn’t confirm a timeline for his return.

The TV personality, who joined FOX 26 in 2001, was arrested in the early hours of Feb.7 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after police claimed they saw his vehicle swerving on the road and observed him showing various signs of impairment. Carey, who had previously been charged with DWI in October 2018, was released on $1,000 bond.

Following his arrest, Carey apologized in a Facebook post. “I know that consuming alcohol and driving is a poor decision,” he wrote. “This situation does not reflect my values or my commitment to the city I have called home for 20 years. No matter what the outcome, I am committed to working tirelessly to restore the confidence and faith this community has placed in me.”