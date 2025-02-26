Believe It Or Not, You Can Have a Family Reunion at Walt Disney World

Most families dream of taking a family vacation to Walt Disney World. Not many think they can have an actual family reunion at the beloved theme parks. But Celebrate Soulfully, the company’s culturally specific programming initiative, recently proved a family reunion at WDW is possible.

For Black History Month, families of six were invited to participate in a once in a lifetime opportunity to enjoy all that WDW has to offer. Over five days, guests were treated to a multigenerational experience, and walked away realizing that WDW has something to offer for every member of the family, no matter their age or interests. Ages in my group ranged from 18 months to 59, and everyone had a blast.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Planning can seem overwhelming, which is why enlisting the help of a planDisney panelist is suggested. The collective of 50 digital panelists are considered experts in all things Disney attractions and resorts, and are available to offer those planning their own trip.

Christina, a class of 2025 planDisney panelist is an instructional designer, wife, and mom to two beautiful daughters, lives in Central Florida and is always planning her next Disney adventure. As a mom of two young daughters who travels with her family of four plus in-laws, she knows all about making everyone in the family happy

“There’s always plenty to do in the parks but Disney offers so much more than just rides, shows, and attractions. I like Disney Springs. Who doesn’t love shopping at the stores, fine dining, and live music all in one place? There are special events there for everyone with different programming for holidays and more. So that’s always a good option,” Christina said.

Disney Springs’ Art Walk: A Canvas of Expression, features vibrant custom mural displays from talented artists around the country. Family members can look at the art and discuss their own interpretation of what the mural means to them.

Ashley, an alumni planDisney panelist, says she’s an Air Force brat who has lived all over the world, yet despite her travels, Disney is her favorite place. Also, a mother of two, Ashley’s suggestion is finding an experience at WDW that the whole family can enjoy together, and she says character dining is the way to go.

While there, my family enjoyed lunch at Hollywood & Vine at Hollywood Studios, which includes a glorious buffet, libation options for the adults, and photo opportunities and chats with Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Pluto, and Goofy.

“If you don’t get to eat by yourself and you always have a child attached to you, character dining is the best because the kids are distracted by a princess coming their way and even the adults get into their inner child by interacting with their favorite characters too,” Ashley says.

Angela Burgin Logan, who is A Senior Manager of Marketing Strategy for the African American consumer, advises families to seek out those culturally specific experiences to curate a magical experience for the family. Shows like Festival of the Lion King at Animal Kingdom, or Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Magic Kingdom, are just two examples of the stories that capture the heart of all, but are set in locations and feature stories centered on Blackness and the African diaspora. At Festival of the Lion King, attendees witness a larger-than-life show filled with iconic songs, acrobatics, and puppetry celebrating the classic animated film.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure replaced Splash Mountain, but this water ride is unlike any other. Aside from the 50ft drop, take a journey in Disney’s First Black princess – Princess Tiana’s world – just one year after the film ends and experience how her restaurant is the glue of New Orleans. Stop by the general store after for some special Princess Tiana merchandise and memorabilia. Live shows are also overall great bonding experiences for families, as members from different generations either learn about a new show and share memories of their favorite part of the film with one another while watching.

Burgen also says that taking the time to enjoy your host resort is key, especially for those traveling with little ones and older family members. Media attendees were immersed in Disney’s most beloved characters while staying at the Art of Animation Resort’s family suites. The resort houses the largest pool of any WDW resort. While there, guests explore the storybook landscapes seen in Finding Nemo, Cars, The Lion King and The Little Mermaid. Adjacent to the Skyliner gondolas, transportation to other resorts and WDW theme parks is simple and quick, and gives guests a beautiful view along the way.

“If you want to just come to the resort hotels and actually relax, enjoy one of our pools, have some of the play dates that we actually set up at some of our resorts for guests, that’s an option,” Burgin Logan explained. “There’s just something for everyone of every age, and so I think this is a place where you can create memories time and time again. And so we start when they’re young and then you continue having those amazing experiences across our parks and certainly our resort hotel.”