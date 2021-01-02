Twisted Tea Puncher's Account of Altercation Lights up Social Media

The man who wielded a can of Twisted Tea as a weapon in a recent viral video shared his side of the story this week, and social media is still reeling from the impact. Barry Allen — a.k.a. "Mr. Tea-KO" — appeared on the Mark One Sports video podcast on Wednesday, explaining how he ended up breaking a can on a racist man's face during their confrontation. Commenters have not stopped chattering about the commentary ever since.

Allen publicly admitted he was the one who started a fight with a Twisted Tea can in one of the most-watched viral videos of the last few weeks. He explained what happened before the 1 minute and 40-second video started, saying: "As soon as I walk in, he's standing with his friends, I was assuming, and calling the employees, two Black guys, n—s. I'm like, all right. Let's just hope he leaves by the time I get up there... So, I ignored it. And he's still there, still saying the word like he was just a normal Black guy having fun with all his buddies, just chilling. And you could tell by their faces they wasn't really feeling it, but they can't say nothing cause that'll put their job on the line."

"Me, I didn't feel that way," Allen continued. "I'm like 'c'mon, bro, stop saying the word. Why you shouting out 'n—, bro?' He's like, 'Man, I say n— whenever I want. Leave me alone,' and pretty much went back to his conversation. I'm like 'c'mon, stop saying the f—ing word. You're really pissing me off now.'"

"That's when I pick it up and he goes to kick it. He really didn't kick me, but I felt the kick coming. So I just reacted at that point," Allen said calmly. He then confirmed that the video had gone viral in almost no time. "I called my wife as soon as I got in the car. By the time I got in the car and started moving and backed out and got on the road, I'm telling my wife, 'I hit a guy in the face with a can.' She's like, 'I know. I'm watching it.' The lady had 5,000 views by the time I drove two blocks home."

