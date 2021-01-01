Twisted Tea Puncher Reveals What Racist Allegedly Said Before Cameras Started Rolling

Barry Allen, the man seen punching another person at a gas station with a can of Twisted Tea in new viral video has spoken out following the incident. Now known as "Mr. TeaKO," Allen reveals the racial slurs the the man hurled at him before the brawl took place. He breaks down what happened before cameras caught the action with Mark One Sports show.

Contrary to what may have been seen in the original video, Allen says he didn't actually want to get into an altercation with the man. "As soon as I walk in, he’s standing with his friends, I was assuming, and calling the employees, two black guys, n—ers,” he said. “I’m like, all right. Let’s just hope he leaves by the time I get up there … So, I ignored it.”

Allen continued to dish on the details saying, “And he’s still there, still saying the word like he was just a normal black guy having fun with all his buddies, just chilling,” Allen recalled. “And you could tell by their faces they wasn’t really feeling it, but they can’t say nothing ’cause that’ll put their job on the line.”

That's when he says he decided to step in and say something to the racist man taunting the employees. “Me, I didn’t feel that way,” he said. “I’m like, ‘C’mon bro, stop saying the word. Why you shouting out ‘n—er,’ bro?'”

“He’s like, ‘Man, I say “n—er” whenever I want. Leave me alone’ and pretty much went back into his conversation,” Allen said. “I’m like, ‘C’mon, stop saying the f—-ng word. You’re really pissing me off now.'”

The whole incident came to head when Allen dropped his Twisted Tea, he says. When the man went to kick his drink, Allen sprang into action.

“That’s when I pick it up and he goes to kick it,” he told Mark One. “He really didn’t kick me but I felt the kick coming. So I just reacted at that point.”

The video that was recorded immediately went viral after it was posted to social media. Allen says he found out after making a call to his wife once he made it back to his car.

“I called my wife soon as I got in the car,” said Allen. “By the time I got in the car and started moving and backed out and got on the road, I’m telling my wife, ‘I hit a guy in the face with a can.'”

“She’s like, ‘I know. I’m watching it,'” he said. “The lady had 5,000 views by the time I drove two blocks home.”