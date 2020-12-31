Racist Gets Clocked With Twisted Tea Can, and the Remixes Are Amazing
A White man from Ohio got hit in the head with a Twisted Tea can after calling a Black man the N-word multiple times. The altercation happened at a Circle K in Elyria, Ohio, and the video quickly went viral. In fact, the video became so popular; it has led to several different remixes.
The incident began with the White man yelling at the Black man, calling him racial slurs, and then claiming he will perform a sexual act on his mother. The Black man kept calm for 45 seconds before getting his Twisted Tea and hitting the White man. When the White man got up, the Black man took him to the ground and punched him in the head several times.
When commenting on the incident, one Twitter user wrote: "I’m like 100% positive I went to school with the white kid. He used to act the same way and look the same. If it ain’t him, then he’s got a twin." According to a local newspaper, The Chronicle-Telegram, the altercation was not reported to the police. Here's a look at different Twitter users creating remixes of the video.
The internet wastes no time #TwistedTea #HolidaySlap pic.twitter.com/W5xWo0ucV0— Rell (@_Rellmani) December 25, 2020
Y’all play TOO much 😂pic.twitter.com/jC6Trl7KEy— XXL Magazine (@XXL) December 30, 2020
This p_unk called the man a N*gger and someone made the Twisted Tea can slap into a Dave Matthews Band song...lol🤣🤣🎶🎶
Use sound, and wait for it.😆🔊🔊 pic.twitter.com/h0JCbwHcQ4— 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐓𝐚𝐨 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐦, 𝐌𝐒𝐖☯️ (@Starscream35) December 29, 2020
Smooth criminal......twisted tea remix 👏 pic.twitter.com/2pzzHgHn3d— LSB (@lostsoulbrand) December 27, 2020
Loving this @BrunoMars remix #twistedtea #twistedteaguy pic.twitter.com/uS8ouuSZGa— Jc (@BurritoBowls) December 29, 2020
The new @BrunoMars remix is so dope 😂 #TwistedTea #twistedteaguy #BrunoMars #uptownfunk pic.twitter.com/i20mgkWNqC— 🄳 🅰 🄽 🅸 🄴 🅻 (@daniloo_pr) December 29, 2020
I couldn't help myself, y'all! Enjoy this remix I made. Twisted Tea will rock you!! #TwistedTeaSmack #TwistedTea #WeWillRockYou pic.twitter.com/zE9htHSMvV— Big Papi Hot Rod (@TheHotRod69) December 30, 2020
#TwistedTea #TwistedTeaRemix @Akon #SmackThat Remix Twisted Tea Edition 😂 full video in link here https://t.co/FZmgvEBBhg pic.twitter.com/FWkqnRWkbc— #SevenTheRev (@SEVENtheOUTLAW) December 27, 2020
I did a thing for the holidays. pic.twitter.com/PkplBgyaQG— Stompin’ Naga Bros! (@MaestroKnux) December 24, 2020