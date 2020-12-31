Racist Gets Clocked With Twisted Tea Can, and the Remixes Are Amazing

A White man from Ohio got hit in the head with a Twisted Tea can after calling a Black man the N-word multiple times. The altercation happened at a Circle K in Elyria, Ohio, and the video quickly went viral. In fact, the video became so popular; it has led to several different remixes.

The incident began with the White man yelling at the Black man, calling him racial slurs, and then claiming he will perform a sexual act on his mother. The Black man kept calm for 45 seconds before getting his Twisted Tea and hitting the White man. When the White man got up, the Black man took him to the ground and punched him in the head several times.

When commenting on the incident, one Twitter user wrote: "I’m like 100% positive I went to school with the white kid. He used to act the same way and look the same. If it ain’t him, then he’s got a twin." According to a local newspaper, The Chronicle-Telegram, the altercation was not reported to the police. Here's a look at different Twitter users creating remixes of the video.