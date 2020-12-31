Racist Man Gets Whacked With Twisted Tea, and the Internet Goes Wild
A White man from Ohio got hit in the head with a Twisted Tea can after saying a racial slur at a gas station. He was repeatedly saying the N-word to a Black man, and the video quickly went viral. The video started with the customer cursing at the Black Man and threatening to perform a sexual act on his mother. The Black man stood his ground for 45 seconds and then hit the White man with the Twisted Tea can before taking him down on the ground and punching him several times.
The fight happened at a Circle K in Elyria, Ohio, according to the Chronicle-Telegram. The incident was not reported to the police as Elyria police Lt. James Welsh said: "It has obviously gone viral on the internet, but to my knowledge it was never called in or reported." The video has been viewed over 2 million times, and a number of Twitter users shared their thoughts.
"I give him credit for lasting as long as he did," one Twitter user wrote about the Black Man in the video. Other people on social media made their own memes by using music from The Dave Matthews Band and other artists. Here's a look at the social media reacting to the video.
I’m done. I’m fucking done. 🤣🤣💀 the sound has to be on. Dave Matthews goes well with twisted tea. pic.twitter.com/DZEBKPswHb— Empress Kush of the New Year ✨ (@CherryDank) December 30, 2020
I really thought homie fucked up when he dropped that can of Twisted Tea after he flipped it. But it all worked out in the end. Had it not been for the Lord... pic.twitter.com/PtUprQorPC— 🎄 America is musty🎄 (@DragonflyJonez) December 30, 2020
See ya Sunday Mason. #TwistedTea pic.twitter.com/t5WOSwSgxb— Michael Killi (@MikeKilli) December 29, 2020
A must see @netflix film— BossLogic (@Bosslogic) December 30, 2020
The Can In My Hand #TwistedTea pic.twitter.com/ICIEfhH8QK
My life in #2020 #TwistedTea pic.twitter.com/Jqcq7XdTnR— Ezra Gracey (@ezragracey13) December 29, 2020
simpsons predicted twisted tea, yall giving more credit to the tea than the guy pic.twitter.com/PR1jeWvDCr— Charlottie (@LottieWithABody) December 29, 2020
I have become too powerful.#TwistedTea pic.twitter.com/NpzIRMqzzW— 🍃 LEYF 🍃 (@Leyfmusic) December 30, 2020
Just seen this video so I decided to add a lil something at the end 😂😂 #TwistedTea #ToyStory pic.twitter.com/5XbLsZ1q8W— 🧸 (@ChanuelMavez) December 29, 2020
Alright who wants it? #ufc #TwistedTea #knockout pic.twitter.com/ABygofIeji— Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) December 30, 2020
idk if anyone made a Twisted Tea gif yet so uh— 🎄Crimmas🎄 (@CertifiedLeggy) December 30, 2020
go wild pic.twitter.com/C3HtASHnO2
I think it’s about time #mitchmcconnell tastes that #TwistedTea pic.twitter.com/PaI9XYqT9N— King Krysta (@holakrysta) December 29, 2020
I could be doing something productive right now. Instead, I made this.
I'm not proud. #TwistedTea pic.twitter.com/7RkfXcBhtA— Sean Moore (@smeghead4269) December 30, 2020
These twisted tea memes going crazy rn 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/l0OiIxl7xJ— EricSama 💯 (@EricSamaNYC) December 30, 2020
I’m on my way to pick up a case right now...#twistedtea #captainamerica #icandothisallday pic.twitter.com/UzKhpRlL3s— Dan Greenwald (@dangreenwald) December 30, 2020