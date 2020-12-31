Racist Man Gets Whacked With Twisted Tea, and the Internet Goes Wild

A White man from Ohio got hit in the head with a Twisted Tea can after saying a racial slur at a gas station. He was repeatedly saying the N-word to a Black man, and the video quickly went viral. The video started with the customer cursing at the Black Man and threatening to perform a sexual act on his mother. The Black man stood his ground for 45 seconds and then hit the White man with the Twisted Tea can before taking him down on the ground and punching him several times.

The fight happened at a Circle K in Elyria, Ohio, according to the Chronicle-Telegram. The incident was not reported to the police as Elyria police Lt. James Welsh said: "It has obviously gone viral on the internet, but to my knowledge it was never called in or reported." The video has been viewed over 2 million times, and a number of Twitter users shared their thoughts.

"I give him credit for lasting as long as he did," one Twitter user wrote about the Black Man in the video. Other people on social media made their own memes by using music from The Dave Matthews Band and other artists. Here's a look at the social media reacting to the video.