Treats Sold at Walmart Recalled Due to Listeria Concerns

Hundreds of cases of parfait bars sold at Walmart stores nationwide are at the center of a new recall. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) notified consumers in a March 15 update that Clio Snacks of Piscataway, New Jersey issued a voluntary recall a day prior of its Strawberry Granola & Greek Yogurt Parfait Bar. The recall, affecting 581 cases of product, was issued due to possible listeria contamination.

The recall only affects Clio Snacks' Strawberry Granola & Greek Yogurt Parfait Bar. The recalled products were sold in a single-serving box with UPC Code 854021008152 and Lot Number 048C2023. Only those parfait bars with an expiration date of 4/30/2023, which is stamped on the side of the box, are affected by the recall. The recalled parfait bars were distributed to select Walmart stores in states including California, Florida, Georgia, Washington, and more between March 5 and March 8. The complete list of Walmart stores where the product was sold is available here. Consumers can view an image of the recalled parfait bars by clicking here.

Clio Snacks issued the recall results from a routine testing program conducted by the company revealed that the affected Strawberry Parfait product produced by Clio's contract manufacturer may contain Listeria monocytogenes, the bacterium that can cause listeria infection, a serious infection typically caused by consuming contaminated food. Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. Young children, frail or elderly people, pregnant women, and others with weakened immune systems are at the highest risk. In some cases, it can be fatal.

Due to the health risk associated with consumption of the recalled Clio Snacks Strawberry Granola & Greek Yogurt Parfait Bars, consumers have been urged not to eat them. The recalled products should instead be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund. Alternatively, consumers can also destroy the product. Amid the recall, "the third-party manufacturer has ceased production and Clio has ceased distribution of the affected product while the FDA and the company continue their investigation into what caused the problem," per the recall notice.

The recall marks just the latest for a product sold at Walmart. Last month, Kawasho Foods USA Inc. issued a voluntary recall of canned GEISHA Medium Shrimp, which was sold at Walmart and other major retailers, amid reports of the cans swelling, leaking, and bursting, which could mean the product has been underprocessed. Earlier in February, Mainstays Three-Wicked Candles were recalled after several consumers reported that the candles pose fire and laceration hazards.