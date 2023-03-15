YETI Recall Issued

Approximately 1.9 million Yeti brand coolers and soft gear cases have been recalled. The cult-favorite brand recalled the products earlier this month due to issues with the magnet closures on the products, which could detach and pose serious injury or death, according to a March 9 notice shared by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The recall includes the Yeti Coolers Hopper M30 Soft Cooler 1.0 and 2.0, Hopper M20 Soft Backpack Cooler, and Yeti's SideKick Dry Gear Case. The recalled products feature a main-pocket closure lined with high-powered magnets, which are enclosed in a heat-sealed plastic strip. The recalled coolers and gear cases were sold in a variety of colors and with the brand name YETI displayed on the front. They also feature a hang tag with the product name. The products were sold between March 2018 and January 2023 through retailers like Dick's Sporting Goods, Ace Hardware, Academy Sports + Outdoors, and YETI and online through Yeti and Amazon. They retailed for about $50 for the SideKick Dry Gear Case, $325 for the Hopper M20 Soft Backpack Cooler and between $300 and $350 for the Hopper M30 Soft Cooler 1.0 and 2.0. According to the recall notice, about 1.9 million coolers were sold in the United States, with an additional 40,760 sold in Canada.

Yeti issued the recall after it received 1,399 reports of issues with the magnet-lined closures. Consumers reported that the magnet-lined closures degraded or failed, with several also reporting missing or detached magnets. The magnets pose a risk of serious injury or death if ingested, with CPSC noting that "when wo or more high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract to each other, or to another metal object, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning and death." The recall notice confirmed that no magnet ingestions or injuries have been reported to date.

Due to the severe risk the products pose, consumers have been asked to immediately stop use of the recalled Yeti coolers and gear cases. Consumers can contact Yeti to receive a full refund or replacement product. Consumers can fill out a form here to receive a refund or replacement. The company confirmed in a statement that they are cooperating with CPSC.