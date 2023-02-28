Shrimp Sold at Walmart Recalled

Cans of shrimp sold at Walmart and other major retailers are being pulled from store shelves after they were made subject to a new concerning recall. The U.S. Food and drug Administration (FDA) alerted consumers in a Feb. 26 notice that canned GEISHA Medium Shrimp has been recalled. The New York, New York-based company Kawasho Foods USA Inc. issued the voluntary recall amid reports of the cans swelling, leaking, and bursting, which could mean the product has been underprocessed.

Limited in scale, the recall only affects one lot of canned GEISHA Medium Shrimp. The recalled shrimp product was packaged in a 4oz. metal can with UPC 071140003909. The affected lot is LGC12W12E22 with a Best By date of MAY/12/2026. This code can be found on the bottom of the product can. The recalled product was sold at Walmart and other major retailers, including Associated Food Stores, Stater Bros Markets, Safeway, and Albertsons, in California, Utah, Arizona, and Colorado. An image of the recalled product and its label can be found by clicking here.

Per the FDA's notice, a voluntary recall was issued "because of reported swelling, leaking, or bursting cans. There is a possibility that the product has been under processed, which could lead to the potential for spoilage organisms or pathogens." Fox News reports that there could be potential contamination with Clostridium botulinum, the bacterium responsible for causing botulism, a rare but serious illness caused by a toxin that attacks the body's nerves. According to the Mayo Clinic, symptoms of foodborne botulism typically begin 12 to 36 hours after the toxin enters the body and include trouble swallowing or speaking, dry mouth, facial weakness on both sides of the face, blurred or double vision, trouble breathing, paralysis, and nausea, vomiting, and stomach cramps. Botulism may cause life-threatening symptoms, and it is advised that you seek urgent medical care if you suspect that you have botulism.

Although no illnesses or adverse consequences have been reported to date in connection with this product, the company and health officials are still advising consumers not to eat the recalled shrimp. The FDA's notice noted that "even if it does not look or smell spoiled," the product should not be consumed due to the possible health risks associated with it. Consumers who purchased the recalled product should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.