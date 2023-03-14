Trader Joe's Recall Issued

Trader Joe's shoppers beware – health officials are advising consumers against eating one popular producer sold at the grocery chain. On March 10, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued a public health alert for Trader Joe's-branded Wine Country Wine Country Chicken Salad With Cranberries And Pecans due to the presence of an undeclared allergen.

The health alert only pertains to Trader Joe's-branded Wine Country Wine Country Chicken Salad With Cranberries And Pecans. This fully cooked, ready-to-eat (RTE) chicken salad product was produced on March 4, 2023 and sold in 12-oz. clear plastic trays. Affected products have a best by date of 3/12/2023, and all products subject to the public health alert bear establishment number "P-34834" inside the USDA mark of inspection. The affected fully cooked, RTE chicken salad products were shipped to retail locations in Idaho, Oregon, and Washington. An image of the product label can be found here.

The Trader Joe's product is at the center of a public health alert due to concerns of an undeclared allergen. Per the FSIS, the company received a consumer complaint that cashews were found in the chicken salad product. Cashews, a known allergen, were not declared on the label. Cashews are a tree nut and pose a potentially life-threatening risk to consumers allergic to them. Tree nut allergies are some of the most common food allergies. Symptoms of an allergy include hives or itching in and around the mouth, wheezing, skin redness, swelling of the lips, face, tongue and throat, and abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, or vomiting. In rare cases, consumption of products containing tree nuts can cause anaphylaxis, a life-threatening reaction that narrows the airways and can block breathing. The FSIS' notice said that there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the Trader Joe's-branded Wine Country Wine Country Chicken Salad With Cranberries And Pecans.

At this time, a public health alert has been issued. A recall was not requested as the products are no longer available for purchase. However, there is concern that some product may be in consumers' refrigerators. Consumers who purchased the affected products are advised not to consume them. The affected fully cooked, RTE chicken salad products should instead be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.