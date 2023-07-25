Trader Joe's Recalls Cookies Because They May Contain Rocks

Trader Joe's is recalling two of its branded cookies after a supplier alerted the grocery chain that the products may contain rocks. The popular retail chain announced Friday that both Trader Joe's Almond Windmill Cookies with a sell-by date between Oct. 19 and 21 and SKU 98744 and Trader Joe's Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies with sell-by dates from Oct. 17 through 21 and SKU 82752 have been recalled.

"All potentially affected product has been removed from sale and destroyed," Trader Joe's said. "If you purchased or received any donations of Almond Windmill Cookies and/or Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies, please do not eat them. We urge you to discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe's for a full refund."

(Photo: Trader Joe's)

Consumers can contact Trader Joe's Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817, Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. through 9:00 p.m. ET. Shoppers can also email the company through its contact form for more information. The company said it "sincerely apologizes for the inconvenience."

The recall is just the latest to hit the popular grocer. Trader Joe's is currently one of several grocery chains affected by an ongoing multi-state hepatitis A outbreak that has sickened 10 and resulted in four hospitalizations. All patients reported eating frozen organic strawberries in the weeks before they became ill, with the CDC explaining that the outbreak is linked to frozen organic strawberries imported fresh from certain farms located in Baja California, Mexico and sold at various retailers. The hepatitis A virus strain causing illnesses in the current outbreak is genetically identical to the strain that caused a foodborne hepatitis A outbreak in 2022.

Amid the outbreak, numerous recalls have been issued, with Trader Joe's frozen organic tropical blend recalled by the company. Kirkland Signature Frozen Organic Strawberries sold at Costco stores in select locations in California and Hawaii were also recalled by California Splendor, Inc. in March. Frozen organic strawberries sold under various brand names at Costco, Aldi, KeHE, Vital Choice Seafood and PCC Community Markets were recalled by Scenic Fruit Company. Other recalls have been issued for frozen strawberries sold at Meijer, Costco Wholesale stores in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, and Washington, and more. No deaths have been reported in the outbreak.