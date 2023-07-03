Mott's Applesauce Recalled

School may be over for the year, but parents still handing their kids Mott's applesauce for a snack may have to find an alternative. Nearly 10,000 of Mott's No Sugar Added Applesauce have been recalled due to elevated patulin levels, a mycotoxin that can lead to illness. The recall was voluntarily issued by Motts LLP, of Frisco, Texas, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The recall affects 9,593 cases of Motts No Sugar Added Applesauce. The recalled applesauce product was sold in a 6-pack containing 3.9-ounce plastic cups of Mott's No Sugar Added applesauce. The recall also affects 23.4-ounce containers. The UPC is 14800000078 and the case label UPC is 10014800000075. Only products with Best By dates of AUG 13 24 and AUG 14 24 are included in the recall. The products were distributed to the following states: Alaska, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin. This product was also distributed to Bermuda and the Dominican Republic.

Motts LLP issued the recall after it was found the applesauce contained elevated levels of patulin, a mycotoxin produced by a variety of molds, particularly Aspergillus, Penicillium and Byssochlamys, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Patulin is often found in rotting apples and apple products and can cause nausea, gastrointestinal disturbances, and vomiting. While patulin is considered genotoxic, which means that it can damage the genetic material in cells, possibly causing cancer, the WHO clarified there's currently no demonstrated evidence that the toxin is a carcinogen. Due to the health risks associated with patulin, the FDA has set certain limits for how much patulin can be in apple juice products

"On testing of a sample from this production run, a natural contaminant in apple-based products was detected at levels slightly above FDA limits," a company spokesperson told Health. "Mott's is committed to the highest standards of quality and has completed the necessary actions to remove the impacted product from the marketplace."

The FDA has given the recall a Class II classification, meaning, "the use of a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences, or the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote." No injuries or illnesses from consumption of the recalled Mott's Applesauce have been reported at this time.