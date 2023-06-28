Fanta Recall Issued

Those wanting to cool down this summer with some Orange Fanta will have to grab another drink. More than 10,000 cases of Orange Fanta have been recalled due to a mislabeling issue that resulted in 2-pack cases being labeled as zero sugar when they actually contain the full sugar variety.

The recall was issued on June 1 by Great Lakes Coca-Cola Distribution LLC, of Niles, Illinois, according to Food Safety News, citing details posted online by the FDA. The recall affects approximately 14,074 12-pack cases of 12 oz. Orange Fanta cans. The recalled sodas feature UPC 0 4900003073 0 and date code FEB1224DDB1956. The recalled Orange Fanta 12-packs were distributed in California.

The recall is still considered to be ongoing, and health officials have advised consumers who purchased the recalled product intending for it to be a sugar-free to not consume it. The concern with the product is that "for some people with certain underlying conditions, too much sugar can lead to serious health problems," meaning the mislabeled Orange Fantas are not safe for some consumers.

The recall marks just the latest to hit a popular soda this year and the latest for a Coca-Cola Company product. Just last month, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners recalled four Barista Bros Products – Barista Bros Double Espresso, Barista Bros Espresso, Barista Bros Iced Chocolate, and Barista Bros Mocha – in Australia. The recalled beverages, old in 500-milliliter and 700-milliliter sizes, were available for purchase at Woolworths, Coles, Metcash/IGA grocers, and ALDI, as well as independent retail stores and vending machines throughout Australia. While the most recent recalls was due to a mislabeling issue, this recall was due to "a potential packaging failure leading to a possible contamination risk," Food Standards Australia & New Zealand (the region's government agency that's comparable to the U.S. FDA or USDA) said.

Several major brands have been hit by recalls this year. On June 16, Frito-Lay recalled jars of Tostitos Avocado Salsa Jar Dips due to undeclared allergens. Just a month prior, the company recalled dozens of bags of Lay's Classic Potato Chips after a consumer complaint and subsequent investigation found that Lay's Classic Potato Chips may contain undeclared milk ingredients from sour cream and onion potato chips. Meanwhile, Johnsonville this month recalled more than 42,000 pounds of its "Beddar With Cheddar" sausages due to possible contamination with very thin strands of black plastic fibers.