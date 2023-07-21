Frozen Strawberries Linked to Hepatitis A

Frozen strawberries have been linked to a growing hepatitis A outbreak. In an updated July 20 post, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reported 10 people from four states have been infected, with all patients having reported eating frozen strawberries two to seven weeks before becoming ill.

"As of July 18, 2023, a total of 10 outbreak-associated cases of hepatitis A have been reported from four states," the FDA wrote. "Based on epidemiological data collected by CDC, 10/10 (100%) people who provided information about what they ate before becoming ill reported eating frozen organic strawberries."

Per the CDC, the outbreak is linked to frozen organic strawberries imported fresh from certain farms located in Baja California, Mexico and sold at various retailers. The hepatitis A virus strain causing illnesses in the current outbreak is genetically identical to the strain that caused a foodborne hepatitis A outbreak in 2022. Illness onset dates in the current outbreak range from Nov. 24, 2022, through June 4, 2023, with all patients saying that they ate frozen organic strawberries in the weeks before they became ill. Of the patients, who range in age from 38 to 64 years, four have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

Amid the outbreak, several recalls have been issued. In March, California Splendor, Inc. recalled Kirkland Signature Frozen Organic Strawberries sold at Costco stores in Los Angeles, Hawaii and two San Diego business centers. Scenic Fruit Company's frozen organic strawberries, which were sold under various brand names at Costco, Aldi, KeHE, Vital Choice Seafood and PCC Community Markets, have also been recalled. The products were sold under brand names such as Kirkland, Simply Nature, Made With and PCC Community Markets. Trader Joe's frozen organic tropical blend was also recalled by the company. On March 17, 2023, Meijer recalled Made-With brand frozen organic strawberries, with Wawona Frozen Foods joining the list on June 7 with a recall Wawona brand Organic DayBreak Blend 4-lb. bags that were distributed to Costco Wholesale stores in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, and Washington. Willamette Valley Fruit Co. also recalled products. A complete list of the recalled frozen produce, including best-by dates, the states where they were distributed, and lot and UPC codes, can be found here.

Hepatitis A is a vaccine-preventable liver infection caused by the hepatitis A virus. People commonly contract hepatitis A from contaminated food or water or from close contact with a person or object that's infected. Although mild cases of hepatitis A don't require treatment, and most people recover completely with no permanent liver damage, some may require hospitalization. Signs and symptoms of hepatitis A can appear within 14 to 50 days and can include tiredness and weakness, nausea and vomiting, abdominal pain and discomfort, fever, dark urine, and joint pain, among others. In rare cases, hepatitis A can cause a sudden loss of liver function. Hepatitis A vaccination can prevent illness if given within two weeks of exposure to a contaminated food, per the FDA.