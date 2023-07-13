Logan Paul's Prime Energy Drink Recalled

Prime, a recently-debuted new line of energy drinks founded by YouTuber Logan Paul and Olajide "KSI" Olatunji, is in hot water. Just over a year after its January 2022 launch had teenagers lining up for hours outside grocery stores, some Prime drinks are being pulled from store shelves, with Canadian health officials on Tuesday, July 12 recalling Prime Energy over concerns of the drink's high caffeine levels.

The recall, initiated by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), affects all flavors of Prime Energy. The drink was recalled alongside five other energy drinks – 3D Alphaland energy drink, 5-hour Energy, Celsius dietary supplement, GFuel energy drink, and Sting – with Canadian health officials citing "various non-compliances related to caffeine content and labelling requirements" as the reason for the recalls. Per the BBC, Prime energy drink exceeds Canada's acceptable caffeine limit of 180 milligram per serving, with the CFI writing in the recall notice that "high levels of caffeine may have adverse health effects for children, pregnant individuals, breastfeeding individuals, and those sensitive to caffeine. Exercising while consuming caffeine may lead to adverse health effects. Some of the side effects of consuming excess caffeine may include insomnia, irritability, headaches, and nervousness."

Debuting in January 2022, the Prime line features two kinds of beverages. Prime Hydra is a sports drink that does not contain caffeine. Prime Energy, however, is highly caffeinated, with a 12-ounce Prime Energy containing 200 milligrams of caffein. For comparison, a 12-ounce can of Red Bull contains 114 milligram and a cup of coffee contains 100 milligrams.

Canada isn't the only country taking action over the concerning caffeine levels in the drink. At a news conference in New York on Sunday, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to investigate Prime energy drinks, The New York Times reported. Schumer noted that Prime Energy had "so much caffeine in it that it puts Red Bull to shame," adding that the drink differs from other energy drinks on the market in that its advertising campaign appeared to target those under 18.

Schumer followed up those statements with a letter to Dr. Robert Califf, head of the F.D.A., on Monday, writing, "many physicians have serious concern for Prime, and I write to specifically urge your agency to investigate Prime for its claims, marketing and caffeine content."

In a statement to The New York Times addressing the current concerns, Prime noted that each can of its energy drink "states clearly" that it was not made for those under the age of 18. The company added that the beverage had caffeine levels comparable to other top-selling energy drinks and that Prime was compliant with F.D.A. guidelines.