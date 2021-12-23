Taco Bell Introduces New Variation on Classic Favorite Menu Item

If you felt there was not enough cheese in the last Taco Bell Chalupa you ate, you may want to try the latest Chalupa variation added to the fast-food chain’s menu. On Dec. 23, Taco Bell rolled out the Chipotle Cheddar Chalupa, which is available in different variations itself. The new menu item was announced alongside the addition of Crispy Chicken Wings at Taco Bell locations.

The Chipotle Cheddar Chalupa includes Creamy Chipotle Sauce, in addition to the extra shredded cheese, notes Thrillist. You can get it with seasoned beef and black beans for $3.59 or with chicken for $3.99. There is also a steak option for $4.19. The ingredients are then crammed into the fried crunchy chalupa shell fans love. Taco Bell is also offering the Chipotle Cheddar Chalupa as part of a meal deal that includes two chalupas, a crunchy taco, and a large fountain drink for $7.59. The new chalupas will be available nationwide for only a limited time.

Earlier this week, Taco Bell also announced the addition of Crispy Chicken Wings to the menu. However, this will only be a very limited test run. They will be available for just one week starting on Thursday, Jan. 6 and will only be sold after 2 p.m. each day, reports Food & Wine.

“This special offer features five, bone-in Crispy Chicken Wings, coated in flavorful Mexican Queso seasoning, crisped to perfection and served along with our signature spicy ranch dipping sauce,” a Taco Bell representative said in a statement. “Wings are the latest creation from the test kitchen masterminds.” The box of five wings will retail for $5.99.

While Taco Bell continues to experiment with new items, longtime fans are still annoyed that the Mexican Pizza item is still nowhere to be found. It disappeared from menus in November 2020, with Taco Bell saying that its removal helps the company be more environmentally friendly because it no longer has to use the Mexican Pizza packaging.

Last month, singer Doja Cat complained about the Mexican Pizza’s disappearance after she noticed one of her songs was used in a Taco Bell commercial. “Umm, that wasn’t part of the deal,” the company said. Although there was a recent rumor that the Mexican Pizza will make a comeback in April 2022, Taco Bell hasn’t made a formal announcement. They longer the company keeps it off the menu, the bigger the excitement for its return will be, and Taco Bell could have its own McRib.