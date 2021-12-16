Taco Bell Fans Are Still Missing This Major Menu Item After Its 2020 Removal

Taco Bell’s menu may be packed with mouth-watering items like the Cheesy Gordita Crunch, Quesarito, and Crunchwrap Supreme, among many others, but it is one long-gone menu item that fans of the Mexican-style fast food chain are craving. More than a year after Loaded Grillers were booted from the chain’s menu, fans online are still airing their grievances over the decision.

Taco Bell’s Loaded Grillers began with a warm flour tortilla that was then layered with various items and grilled to perfection. It came in a number of varieties, including the classic Loaded Griller, which was filled withseasoned ground chicken, Mexican seasoned nacho chips, warm nacho cheese sauce and creamy jalapeno sauce. The Cheesy Potato Griller, meanwhile, boasted a warm flour tortilla loaded with reduced-fat sour cream, nacho cheese sauce, and potatoes. Taco Bell removed them from the menu over the summer of 2020 as it made an effort to streamline its menu. As part of that effort, more than a dozen menu items disappeared, including Loaded Grillers, 7-Layer Burrito, Nachos Supreme, Beefy Fritos Burrito, Spicy Tostada, and several potato items, among others.

The removal of Loaded Grillers immediately upset fans, and according to a recent Reddit thread, some still haven’t forgiven Taco Bell for the Loaded Grillers’ removal. Titled “When Times Were Simple,” the thread has generated dozens of comments from fans reminiscing on the days when Loaded Grillers were still on the menu, with one person sharing that “this was my staple, literally everytime i went to tbell i got this 99.99% of the time.” Another person said they were “heartbroken” when Taco Bell stopped making Loaded Grillers, with somebody else sharing, “I could cry seeing this. It’s like witnessing an old saint.” Several people dubbed Loaded Grillers their “go-to order,” with one Redditor commenting, “Loaded Potato Griller you will be missed.”

While Loaded Grillers seem to be gone for good, and Taco Bell has made no indication that they could one-day return, not all hope is lost. Despite being removed from the menu at the same time Loaded Grillers were, Taco Bell earlier this year brought potatoes back, officially returning the Spicy Potato Soft Taco and the Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes to menus nationwide. The move, the chain said, was part of Taco Bell’s ongoing effort to offer more vegetarian and vegan-friendly ordering options.