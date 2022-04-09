Taco Bell Could Only Joke About Doja Cat's Calls for Menu Favorite's Return on Social Media

✖

Given Doja Cat's recent Grammy win, and growing rumors about the return of Taco Bell's super popular menu item, the rapper's attempt to bring back the Mexican pizza need to be refreshed. The artist is one of many attempting some work to light a fire under the fast-food taco franchise.

Back in November, in a tweet acknowledging a viral ad using her song, Doja Cat clarified that she's part of the chorus who wants the Mexican Pizza back on the menu. According to recent reports, despite their insistence that the Mexican Pizza affected their green efforts due to packaging, Taco Bell is secretly plotting a return.

Hey @tacobell, just heard my song in your commercial… I'm a #TacoBellPartner now. So where's my Mexican Pizza? — peepoop (@DojaCat) November 22, 2021

Using her new connection to the restaurant chain, Doja Cat urges them to bring back the Mexican Pizza. The rapper has been vocal about the lost menu item for a while, asking "nicely" one year ago for Taco Bell to bring back Mexican Pizza alongside the Spicy Potato Soft Taco.

The social media for Taco Bell didn't seem to feel comfortable making a firm statement on behalf of the restaurant chain. In response to Doja Cat, the chain joked that bringing back the Mexican Pizza was not "part of the deal." They followed this tweet with a pair of eyes and lips after a fan brought up their "Chief Impact Officer."

That is Lil Nas X, of course, who likely doesn't have true power within the Taco Bell realm with the honorary title, but he could try. A year ago, the Mexican Pizza was removed from the menu, leaving many fans complaining about the decision.

As stated above, the restaurant defended the decision and offered a silver lining by using the growing climate issue. "One silver lining of saying goodbye to the Mexican Pizza that might help you rest easy is that removing it from our menus helps us work towards our commitment to leave a lighter footprint on our planet," the statement said. "Currently, Mexican Pizza packaging accounts for over 7 million pounds of paperboard material per year in the U.S." This is a lot of missing paper but maybe equaled out by the loss of cash coming in to balance a lot of it out.

It will be interesting to see how the Mexican Pizza returns in the future and the changes the restaurant will make to check all of those boxes for the environment. It's coming, however. It's just a matter of when on the calendar would be best.