Taco Bell Brings Back Fan-Favorite Menu Item After 5-Year Hiatus

Taco Bell is giving cheese lovers something to celebrate. On Wednesday, the beloved Mexican-style fast-food chain announced that five years after it disappeared from menus, the Quesalupa is officially returning to menus nationwide. The dish first debuted nationwide in 2016 as a limited-time offer before disappearing, much to fans' disappointment, and it is set to be re-released nationwide on March 11, but this time Taco Bell is making it even cheesier.

According to the chain, when it hits menus on Thursday, it will boast 50% more cheese inside its double-layer shell. The fan-favorite dish starts with the famously crispy chalupa shell with a blend of melted pepper jack and mozzarella cheeses from edge-to-edge. It is then filled with seasoned beef, crispy lettuce, shredded cheddar cheese, fresh diced tomatoes, and cool reduced-fat sour cream. It will hit menus with a price tag of just $2.99 or $6.99 for a combo, including a Quesalupa, two Crunchy Tacos, and a large fountain drink.

(Photo: Taco Bell)

The Quesalupa got its start back in 2015 when it first appeared on menus across 36 locations in Toledo, Ohio. The item broke ground as one of Taco Bell's most influential tests in the company's history. It later hit menus nationwide in 2016, marking the first time in Taco Bell history that a Quesadilla and Chalupa had come together. It launched nationwide alongside a star-studded campaign titled "Bigger Than." After disappearing from menus, the dish began a transformation journey and returned to select Knoxville, Tennessee locations as the first step in its nationwide re-release.

"Behind the scenes in our Test Kitchen, my team is constantly hard at work ideating on how to enhance the food experience for our guests," Liz Matthews, Taco Bell’s Global Chief Food Innovation Officer, said. "Our customers raved about the cheese-filled Chalupa shell in its first debut, so when the Quesalupa began its return journey back to our nationwide menus, we knew we needed to perfect that cheesy experience - one that will be consistent for every guest and every bite."

Now returning to menus, the Quesalupa is re-launching with an all-new campaign, titled, "Overhyped," with Taco Bell "skipping the theatrics, pyrotechnics and elitist attitudes, and instead, simply letting fans know the Quesalupa is back with one message: 'We think you'll like it.'" While it will appear on menus across the country beginning on Thursday, Taco Bell Rewards Beta members have the chance to sink their teeth into the Quesalupa a day early. Members of the Taco Bell app are getting early access on Wednesday, March 10, for in-store/drive-thru pickup orders.