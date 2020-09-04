Taco Bell Completes Menu Streamlining With Removal of More Menu Items

The Taco Bell is getting another makeover, and the days of the Mexican Pizza are coming to an end. The fan-favorite item is just one of a handful of more menu items that are being cut while the fast-food chain takes steps to streamline its menu options during the coronavirus pandemic. Last month, Taco Bell began cutting menu items, including all potato items.

Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza item will be gone from menus around the country by Nov. 5, CNBC reports. The Yum Brands company said the pizza boxes use a combined 7 million pounds of paperboard in the U.S., so cutting the menu item will help it reach sustainability goals. The shredded chicken protein option will be gone, so you will no longer be able to order Shredded Chicken Soft Taco, Shredded Chicken Burrito, and Shredded Chicken Quesadilla Melt soon. The pico de gallo will be swapped out for diced tomatoes.

While these menu items will disappear, Nov. 5 also marks the introduction of the Dragonfruit Freeze drink and the Chicken Chipotle Melt. Taco Bell is also testing the Quesalupa in Knoxville, Tennessee before reintroducing it nationwide next year. Taco Bell said the removal of the other items will "make room for new innovations," reports CNN.