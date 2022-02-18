Taco Bell Brings Back Fan-Favorite Chilled Dessert

Taco Bell’s lineup of iconic tacos just got a sweet and chocolatey twist! The beloved Mexican-style fast-food chain has teamed up with Klondike to bring back the fan-favorite Klondike Choco Taco, though not every chocolate lover will be lucky enough to place an order, because the Choco Taco is only being reintroduced at 20 select Taco Bell test locations.

Inspired by Taco Bell’s signature tacos, the Klondike Choco Taco is dubbed by the chain as “one of the most iconic frozen treats of all time.” The sweet treat features a crunchy, thick-coated chocolatey outside that is stuffed to the brim with a creamy, fudge-swirled inside that is topped with peanuts. The treat is “sure to thrill tastebuds with every bite.”

The Klondike Choco Taco’s return to select locations comes amid celebratory years for both Taco Bell and Klondike. This year not only marks the fast-food chain’s 60th anniversary but also Klondike’s 100th anniversary. Taco Bell’s Global Chief Food Innovation Officer, Liz Matthews, said in a press release that the company is “excited to reunite with our partners at Klondike and test the iconic Choco Taco with today’s consumer.” Matthews added that bringing back “such a nostalgic favorite after a seven-year absence is special and to do it during our 60th anniversary was the perfect fit.”

“For decades, we’ve been asking fans what they would do for a Klondike,” Russel Lilly, Vice President, Unilever Ice Cream United States, said. “In the year of Klondike’s 100th anniversary, we’re kicking things up a notch by bringing our products to fans in new and unexpected places. We’re thrilled to partner with Taco Bell to help bring the Klondike Choco Taco to taco lovers that would do just about anything for this sweet treat.”

The Klondike Choco Taco is now available at 20 select Taco Bell test locations in Los Angeles, California and Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The chilled treat is priced at $2.99 each and is available in-store or via the drive-thru. It is unclear how long the dish will be available at the test locations or if Taco Bell has plans to roll the Klondike Choco Taco out nationwide. The treat’s return to Taco Bell comes after it was pulled from menus in 2015. However, some lucky chocolate lovers have still been able to find the Choco Taco in some convenience or grocery stores.