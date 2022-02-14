Taco Bell Used the Super Bowl to Announce Mysterious Surprise for Customers

Taco Bell has a surprise up their sleeve. The beloved Mexican-style fast food chain joined the dozens of other brands to air commercials during Sunday night’s Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, Taco Bell sharing a mysterious message that promised customers that something big is coming, though the chain failed to give anything else away.

Taco Bell hasn’t yet said what the surprise may be, and while the fast food company remained tight-lipped about when that reward could come, Taco Bell told Thrillist that fans would have to wait a few more months. According to the chain, the surprise, which Thrillist dubbed a “reward,” is coming on Thursday, May 19. Taco Bell also released an image promoting the surprise. In the photo, which you can view by clicking here, a hand holds a Taco Bell bag with a question mark emblazoned on it. Text on the poster reads, “Something saucy is coming 5/19.” It adds, “consider this note an IOU for a surprise reward coming 5/19. Stay tuned for updates.”

Taco Bell did not hint what the reward could be, and other than the vague clue of “something saucy is coming,” little more hints have been provided. According to Thrillist, to reap the reward, however, Taco Bell fans will first need to sign up for Taco Bell Rewards. To be eligible for the reward, fans must have been signed up for the rewards program by 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 13.

While fans will have to wait a few more months to see what the reward is, Taco Bell has already treated them to plenty of other rewards this year! Earlier in February, the beloved chain introduced two new tacos – the Cantina Crispy Chicken Taco with Chipotle and the Cantina Crispy Chicken Taco with Avocado Ranch. Both of the new tacos feature a folded flour tortilla stuffed to the brim with crispy chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese. The Cantina Crispy Chicken Taco with Chipotle adds a creamy chipotle sauce, while the Cantina Crispy Chicken Taco with Avocado Ranch is finished with avocado ranch sauce.

Taco Bell has also started offering the new Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos and new Doritos Cheesy Gordita Crunch – Flamin Hot Cool Ranch. The items were made available at select locations nationwide beginning this month, with Chew Boom reporting that they are set for a system-wide rollout later this month.