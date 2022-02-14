Taco Bell Adds New Taco Items to Its Menu

A set of new tacos have arrived on the Taco Bell menu! The beloved Mexican-style fast food restaurant’s taco offerings have expanded this month with the addition of the new Cantina Crispy Chicken Tacos, the latest limited-time addition menu item that comes in two mouth-watering varieties – the Cantina Crispy Chicken Taco with Chipotle and the Cantina Crispy Chicken Taco with Avocado Ranch.

Both of the new tacos offer a folded flour tortilla stuffed to the brim with crispy chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese. Where the two tacos step apart from one another is the addition of the fourth and final ingredient to be stuffed into the tortilla. The Cantina Crispy Chicken Taco with Chipotle boasts a creamy chipotle sauce, while the Cantina Crispy Chicken Taco with Avocado Ranch is finished with avocado ranch sauce, according to Chew Boom and Brand Eating.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The two new tacos are available a la carte for around $2.39 each, or as part of a Cantina Crispy Chicken Taco Deluxe Box, which includes a Cantina Crispy Chicken Taco with creamy chipotle or avocado ranch sauce, a Chalupa Supreme with seasoned beef, a Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, a Crunchy Taco, and a medium fountain drink for just $6.99. Prices vary by location. The new Cantina Crispy Chicken Tacos are now available at participating Taco Bell restaurants nationwide for a limited time only. Taco Bell has not indicated how long the two new tacos will be on the menu.

The Cantina Crispy Chicken Tacos are just the latest exciting taco-related news to come from the chain this year. Taco Bell kicked off 2022 with the nationwide rollout of its first-ever taco subscription service, the Taco Lover’s Pass, a $10 subscription service that will see fans scoring one taco a day for 30 days. According to the chain, the Taco Lover’s Pass “makes it easy to help consumers reach new heights of their fandom and unlocks a flurry of options that fit every lifestyle.” The pass had been tested in Tucson, Arizona in September 2021https://popculture.com/trending/news/taco-bell-giving-away-free-taco-day-for-30-days-new-subscription/.

The Taco Lover’s pass is available for just $10. Once purchased, via the Taco Bell app, a “secret category” is unlocked on the app menu, allowing Taco Lover’s Pass holders to choose a taco and redeem in-restaurant. The pass includes a variety of Taco Bell’s most iconic tacos, including the Crunchy Taco, Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Crunchy Supreme Taco, Soft Supreme Taco, Doritos Locos Tacos, and the Doritos Locos Tacos Supreme.