Taco Bell Is Bringing Back Nostalgic Ice Cream Treat

More than a year after Klondike upset fans by discontinuing the iconic Choco Taco, Taco Bell is coming to the rescue. The fan-favorite Mexican-style fast food restaurant chain is set to revive the nostalgic ice cream treat through a new partnership with Portland-based ice cream company Salt & Straw, with the Ice Cream Chocolate Taco set to hit Taco Bell menus later this year.

Said to be "revolutionizing the ice cream taco," the new ice cream treat is made with hand pressed waffle cones, fresh-made cinnamon ancho ice cream dipped in single origin chocolate, studded with toasted brown rice, and complete with sweet sauces and dips, per Taco Bell. Salt & Straw gave fans a first-look at the upcoming menu addition on Instagram, where the company shared a video a chocolate-covered waffle cone alongside a host of extras, including a tangy cheesecake dip and packets of Chocolate Chili, Cinnamon Wild Berry and Mango Jalapeño, sauce.

The Ice Cream Chocolate Taco, marking one of several partnerships between the fast food restaurant chain and other companies, is coming to the Taco Bell menu more than a year after Klondike announced that it would be discontinuing the beloved Chaco Taco. At the time, the brand told USA TODAY that "over the past 2 years, we have experienced an unprecedented spike in demand across our portfolio and have had to make very tough decisions to ensure availability of our full portfolio nationwide." Among those tough decisions was the decision to ax the Choco Taco, which had been a staple for nearly 40 years, a move that sparked immediate upset.

The breath of new life for a reimagined version of the Choco Taco was made possible after Taco Bell CEO Sean Tresvan approached Salt & Straw co-founder and head ice cream maker Tyler Malek and his co-founder Kim Malek. Malek told The Oregonian that Taco Bell's food scientists and chefs are currently working with Salt & Straw to perfect the Ice Cream Chocolate Taco, which, according to a statement from a Salt & Straw representative is "an ode to the childhood treat everyone knows and loves, reimagined through the Salt & Straw lens of using innovative flavors and ingredients."

It is unclear when exactly the Ice Cream Chocolate Taco will hit Taco Bell menus. In its announcement amid its Live Más LIVE event in Las Vegas, Taco Bell did not say when the ice cream treat will debut, only teasing that fans "should keep an eye out later this year for more details of when they can get their hands on a Taco Bell x Salt & Straw Ice Cream Chocolate Taco."