Pork Recall Issued

The USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has issued a public health alert after a consumer notified them that they have found foreign material, specifically hard plastic and metal, in raw pork chorizo products. The FSIS has issued this public health alert to ensure that consumers are aware that this product should not be consumed. A recall of the product has not been requested since it is no longer for sale.

The FSIS is also concerned that some products may be in consumers' refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them and to throw them away or return them to the location where they were purchased.

A public health alert is associated with the following raw pork chorizo items that were produced on Feb. 12, 2024, but have a best-by date of May 12, 2024. These items include:

12- ounce vacuum-sealed packages containing "LEAN apco BRAND MEATS ALL NATURAL PREMIUM CHORIZO" with the best-by date of 5/12/24.

The establishment number "EST. 602" is printed inside the USDA mark of inspection on the product's label. This product was distributed to H-E-B grocery stores across Texas.

The problem was identified following the firm alerting FSIS that it had received a complaint reporting pieces of hard plastic and metal had been found in a raw pork chorizo product. As of yet, there have been no confirmed reports of any injury or illness caused by consumption of this product. Anyone concerned about the possibility of an injury or illness should consult with a medical professional.

To find out more about the public health alert, consumers can contact David Roe, operations manager, San Antonio Packing Company at 210-224-5441 or Operations@realchorizo.com. Consumers who have questions related to food safety can contact the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline toll-free at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that would like to report a concern regarding the quality of meat, poultry, or egg products, the Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed online 24 hours a day by going to the website https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.