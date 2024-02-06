McDonald's Shamrock Shake Returns to Menus Alongside Another Fan-Favorite

St. Patrick's Day is just around the corner, and McDonald's is celebrating the holiday in a big way. The Golden Arches' fan-favorite mint-flavored drink, the Shamrock Shake, is officially back on McDonald's menus nationwide, with the beloved beverage making its return Monday alongside the equally festive Oreo Shamrock McFlurry.

"You're in luck McDonald's fans, Shamrock SZN is finally here," McDonald's announced on its website, adding that both the iconic Shamrock Shake and the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry "are making their return to participating restaurants nationwide starting Feb. 5." As usual, both drinks won't stick around for long, as they will only be available "for a limited time" in celebration of St. Patrick's Day. McDonald's did not say when the two chilled treats will disappear from menus, but the fast food chain encouraged guests to "make your friends green with envy and snag one of these famously minty treats while supplies last."

(Photo: McDonald's)

First created in 1967 by Hal Rosen, a Connecticut McDonald's Owner and Operator, in celebration of St. Patrick's Day, the Shamrock Shake is made from the chain's vanilla soft serve blended with Shamrock Shake syrup and topped with whipped topping, giving it a cool minty taste. The drink was officially introduced in 1970 and instantly became a fan favorite. Sales from the shake helped build the first Ronald McDonald House in Philadelphia in 1974, according to the company. However, it has only remained a seasonal offering, with fans clamoring to order a Shamrock Shake as soon as it makes its annual return.

Piggybacking off the Shamrock Shake and its popularity, the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry joined McDoanld's St. Patrick's Day celebrations in 2020, the same year that marked the Shamrock Shake's 50th anniversary. The treat boasts vanilla soft serve, the Shamrock Shake flavor, and Oreo cookie chunks. Like the original, it makes an annual return.

McDonald's has tried several variations on the theme since 1970, including 1980's Shamrock Sundae and 2017's Chocolate Shamrock Shake. However, those offerings were short-lived. Both the Shamrock Shake and Oreo Shamrock McFlurry can be found at participating McDonald's locations nationwide for a limited time.