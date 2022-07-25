Cult-Favorite Ice Cream Truck Treat Rumored to Be Discontinued

Anyone who prefers chocolate ice cream over meat in their tacos needs to seek out an ice cream truck because the Choco Taco's days might be numbered. Over the weekend, rumors that the Unilever-owned Klondike brand discontinued the Choco Taco spread on Twitter and Facebook. The Choco Taco was introduced in 1984 and features ice cream stuffed inside a waffle cone shaped like a taco shell.

The rumors of the Chaco Taco's death originated from Sno Cone Joe, a Roslyn, New York ice cream truck operator, reports The Takeout. Joe posted a Photoshopped tombstone reading "R.I.P. Choco Taco 1984-2022." He included a link to the Klondike Bar website, urging fans to tell the company they want Choco Tacos to stay alive.

We’re always updating our product portfolio to create new, exciting innovations that reflect consumer preferences and trends. A necessary but unfortunate part of this process is that we sometimes discontinue products in order to ensure we can offer the best variety nationwide. — Klondike (@Klondikebar) July 25, 2022

Later, Joe posted a screenshot of an email he received from Klondike, claiming that the Choco Tacos were discontinued. "We're sorry to have to share some sad news; Klondike ChocoTacos has been discontinued," the email read. "We know how disappointing it is when your favorite frozen dessert isn't available anymore. It's always a tough decision for us to discontinue a product, especially when we hear from fans like you that really enjoyed it."

Since it is easy to fabricate an official-looking email, many of Sno Cone Joe's Facebook followers remained skeptical. Some accused him of making this all up just to get likes. However, The Takeout contacted a Klondike representative who said the rumors were true. "The Choco Taco has been discontinued," the rep said.

Klondike also confirmed the news in a tweet on Monday. "We're always updating our product portfolio to create new, exciting innovations that reflect consumer preferences and trends," the brand explained. "A necessary but unfortunate part of this process is that we sometimes discontinue products in order to ensure we can offer the best variety nationwide."

The brand's sudden decision to discontinue Choco Taco is strange. As recently as June 7, the brand's social media representatives said single-serve Choco Taco packages would still be distributed. "Hi there, the 4-pack of the Klondike Choco Taco is discontinued," Klondike explained. "The single-serving Klondike Choco Taco will still be available at ice cream trucks and convenience stores nationwide. Use the store locator to find out where Choco Tacos are sold near you."

In February, Klondike teamed up with Taco Bell to bring the Choco Taco to restaurants in Southern California and Wisconsin, CNN notes. The partnership marked the 100th anniversary of Klondike and Taco Bell's 60th anniversary. The treat was available at Taco Bell for years before it was pulled from the menu in 2015.