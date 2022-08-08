Choco Taco Fans Get Good News

Choco Taco fans can hold out hope that the frozen treat will be back on shelves eventually. Following news on July 25 that Klondike was discontinuing the nostalgic snack, fans expressed just how much they wanted the Choco Taco back, and it appears to have made a mark. A representative at Klondike confirmed to PEOPLE Monday that there are plans to bring the Choco Taco back.

"We knew the Choco Taco was a fan favorite, and the decision to discontinue the product was a tough one to make," the ice cream brand said in a statement to the magazine. "The overwhelming support for Choco Taco has certainly made us reconsider our long-term plans." Even with such broad public support, the timeline for bringing back the treat is unclear. "The team is working on a plan to bring it back, though it may take some time," the brand continued. "There are currently no definite timelines for bringing the Choco Taco back."

News broke last month that the frozen dessert would be discontinued after nearly four decades, causing a splash on social media. "We're sorry to have to share some sad news; Klondike ChocoTacos has been discontinued," an email from Klondike to New York-based ice cream truck operator Sno Cone Jo that was posted to Facebook read. "We know how disappointing it is when your favorite frozen dessert isn't available anymore. It's always a tough decision for us to discontinue a product, especially when we hear from fans like you that really enjoyed it."

The brand later defended its decision on Twitter. "We're always updating our product portfolio to create new, exciting innovations that reflect consumer preferences and trends," it wrote. "A necessary but unfortunate part of this process is that we sometimes discontinue products in order to ensure we can offer the best variety nationwide." To other fans, the official Twitter account has been replying, "We're working hard to find a way to bring Choco Taco back to ice cream trucks in the coming years!"

Numerous celebrities have spoken out against discontinuing the Choco Taco, including Chrissy Teigen and Alexis Ohanian. Serena Williams' husband, who is also the co-founder of Reddit, took to Twitter to pose a plan to keep Choco Tacos around. "Dear @Unilever – I'd like to buy the rights to your Choco Taco and keep it from melting away from future generations' childhoods," he wrote.