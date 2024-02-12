McDonald's Brings Fan-Favorite Dessert Back to Menus

For McDonald's, 2024 is the year of bringing back fan-favorite menu items. After everything from the Shamrock Shake to Breakfast Wraps began making a comeback, the Golden Arches has treated fans to the return of yet another beloved item, with Chew Boom reporting that the beloved Strawberry & Crème Pie is back on the menu at participating restaurants.

A delicious dessert to pair with any meal, the Strawberry & Crème Pie is described by the fast food chain as a "sweet and creamy" menu item. It is made with strawberries and vanilla flavored crème, which are baked side by side in a sugar-coated flaky crust. The pie is one of several on McDonald's dessert menus, though the Baked Apple Pie is the only permanent one. Others include the Holiday Pie and Blueberry & Crème Pie, both of which come and go from the menu.

(Photo: McDonald's)

After first being introduced in 2012, the Strawberry & Crème Pie quietly disappeared from most menus in 2014, only returned in 2022. Since then, McDonald's has brought the Strawberry & Crème Pie back annually, but only regionally, meaning not everyone gets to enjoy it. It is unclear in which regions the pie has returned for the 2024 season, but McDonald's USA first confirmed the pie's return to FOX Business last month.

"Start the year off sweet at McDonald's with the return of the Strawberry & Crème Pie! This tasty treat is made with strawberries and vanilla flavored crème and baked side by side in a sugar-coated flaky crust," a McDonald's spokesperson said. "The Strawberry & Crème Pie is a regional menu offering currently available at participating locations for a limited time while supplies last in markets including, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York City and more."

The Strawberry & Crème Pie marks just the latest item to return to the McDonald's menu this year. Earlier this month, the fast food restaurant chain kicked off its St. Patrick's Day celebrations by bringing back the Shamrock Shake. The green, minty-flavored chilled drink is currently on menus for a limited-time alongside the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry, which was first introduced in 2020. Elsewhere in the world, Breakfast Wraps returned to select restaurants in the U.K beginning Feb. 7 after disappearing in 2020. Meanwhile, in January, McDonald's Canada brought back the McRib for the first time since 2014.