Kate Middleton and Prince William 'Are Going Through Hell,' Friend Says

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly "going through hell" according to a close Royal friend. According to the Telegraph, Amaia Arrieta details her time assisting the couple with their children's clothing choices. She found herself in the spotlight a bit recently due to Middleton's photo controversy, but also during Prince Charlotte's ninth birthday.

"Dressing the royals gives me so much pride, I really do care about how they look," Arrieta told Telegraph. "I'm heartbroken at the moment, I think they are going through hell, I hope they will be back. It's really personal."

The Royal Family has been through the wringer in recent months as is, far removed from the photo controversy at this point. Middleton revealed soon after the public outcry over the photo that she had been diagnosed with cancer. Her news was on the heels of King Charles' diagnosis of cancer and the ongoing feud between William and his brother, Prince Harry.

Middleton and the king are both undergoing treatment while trying to maintain their duties in some form while recuperating. Both are reportedly responding well to their treatments despite reports to the contrary. Royal representatives have had to work hard dealing with the reports, leading to the gaffes we've seen.