Taco Bell Adds More Than a Dozen New Menu Items for 2024

The Taco Bell menu just got a lot bigger. Amid Super Bowl weekend in Las Vegas, the Mexican-style fast food chain hosted its livestreamed Live Más Live event, announcing more than a dozen new menu items headed to U.S. Taco Bell locations this year.

This year, the fast food chain is putting a focus on its Taco Bell Cantina locations, introducing the all-new Cantina Chicken Menu. The menu features an all-new type of chicken for the brand that is oven-roasted, shredded, and packed with a savory seasoning of Mexican spice including pasilla and other varieties of chilies. The menu -which also adds several new ingredients, such as purple cabbage, pico de gallo, a white corn taco shell, and Avocado Verde Salsa – includes the Cantina Chicken Burrito, Cantina Chicken Taco (soft or crispy), Cantina Chicken Quesadilla, and the Cantina Chicken Bowl.

While those menu items will only be available at the Taco Bell Cantina locations, Taco Bell has several other items set to roll out to participating Taco Bell menus nationwide throughout the year. Arriving to menus nationwide on Feb, 15, the Cheesy Chicken Crispanada boasts tender chicken marinated and slow cooked with garlic, tomato and onion, combined with a blend of Monterey pepper jack, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses inside crispy Taco Bell pastry dough. After first being tested in Minneapolis in October 2023, Crispy Chicken Nuggets will make their nationwide debut later this year. Other upcoming menu additions include Cheesy Street Chalupas, Mountain Dew Baja Blast Gelato, Cheesy Enchilada Dipping Taco, and Dulce de Leche Cinnabon Delights.

Taco Bell is also partnering with several big-name brands to roll out all-new additions, like the Cheez-It Crunchwrap, which will landing nationwide "in a BIG way," according to the brand. The upcoming and long-rumored menu item features a real Cheez-It Cracker sixteen times the size of a normal one that is topped with seasoned beef, nacho cheese sauce, and the regular classic Crunchwrap fixings, all of which are wrapped inside a folded tortilla. Taco Bell is also teaming with Tajín to test an all-new menu – consisting of the Tajín Crunchy Taco, Tajín Twists, and Tajín Strawberry Freeze – this year that is "packed full of sweet and spicy flavor." Meanwhile, a partnership with Portland-based hot sauce brand Secret Aardvark will bring the brand's iconic Serrabanero sauce to Taco Bell's beloved Nacho Fries. Taco Bell is also partnering with musician Omar Apollo's family's hot sauce, Disha Hot, for a Taco Bell hot sauce exclusive, Portland-based ice cream company Salt & Straw for the Taco Bell x Salt & Straw Ice Cream Chocolate Taco, and Beekeeper Coffee for the Horchata Cold Brew Latte.

Meanwhile, through its newly launched first-of-its-kind program TBX, the chain is also setting out to reimagine the iconic Crunchwrap Supreme. The chain has recruited chefs Jennifer Hwa Dobbertin, Reuben Asaram, and Lawrence Smith "to usher in a new era of innovation." The three chefs will partner with the Taco Bell Food and Innovation team to co-create and reimagine the iconic Crunchwrap Supreme, which will debut at select Taco Bell locations later in 2024.

The chain's 2024 roundup also includes a reward members vote to bring back retired menu item – either the Mexi Melt or the Caramel Apple Empanada. Fans can cast their vote via the Taco Bell app.