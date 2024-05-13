Hailey Bieber Shares Alternate Look at Baby Bump With Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber and her husband Justin Bieber are having trouble hiding their excitement now that her pregnancy is out of the bag. According to Entertainment Tonight, the 27-year-old shared an outtake from the photoshoot for the birth announcement.

The photo gives a different angle of Bieber's "baby bump" while she's dressed in the same lacey gown she wore in the announcement and vow renewal in Kilauea, Hawaii. While the couple didn't share how far along the pregnancy was in the announcement, a representative later confirmed she was six months pregnant.

"Hailey and Justin are thrilled to be expecting a baby together," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "They have wanted this for a long time and can't wait to expand their family and bring a child into the world."

Despite months of speculation that the couple was on the verge of a split, the source tells ET that they are "united and have been on the same page when it comes to parenthood."

The Biebers weren't the only people excited about the impending pregnancy. Pattie Mallette posted to Instagram to celebrate the good news and reveal she's happy to be a future grandma.

"So, I have been waiting for this day, and now that they have shared it, I can finally celebrate with y'all and say: Oh my gosh! I'm gonna be a grandma! Oh my goodness!" she said in the clip. "Justin and Hailey, you are going to be the best parents ever."