King Charles Completely Snubs Prince Harry After Reported Reunion Plans

Update, May 12, 11: 24 a.m.: King Charles backed out of visiting with his son, Prince Harry. Despite The Sun's report that the two would see each other since they were mere miles apart on Wednesday, no reunion happened.

"It unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty''s full programme," Prince Harry's rep told The Mirror. "The Duke of course is understanding of his father's diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon."

However, a second quote came out through the Daily Mail's Richard Eden, who spoke to anonymous friends of the king and Queen Camilla: "'He doesn't need the drama in his life. Harry and Meghan have brought him, and the rest of the family, nothing but worries over the past few years."

Original Story, May 5, 6:01 p.m. ET: Prince Harry and King Charles III have finalized plans to meet up next week while Prince Harry is in the U.K. According to a report by The Sun, the two are attending simultaneous events just two miles apart from each other in London on Wednesday, May 8. Afterward, they will get together and catch up for the first time since February.

Prince Harry is heading to the U.K. this week to attend an Invictus Games ceremony at St. Paul's Cathedral in London – the same day that the king will attend the Buckingham Palace garden party. Both events end at around 6 p.m., and insiders said that Prince Harry will visit with the king afterwards. They said: "Harry is normally 5,000 miles away in California but by happy coincidence on Wednesday they will be just two miles apart."

"It's clear her is keen to see his father as he continues his recover and most people expect another reunion of some kind next week," they added. The king has had a lot of good news to report lately, as he was cleared by his doctors to resume his public-facing duties and got right to work. He was also able to share some good news about his royal patronages and charity work this weekend.

Still, there may be some tension between the king and his son with awkward absences hanging over them. Prince Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, will not be joining him in the U.K., which seems pointed as she will be joining him the following week for a visit to Nigeria. Meanwhile, the prince will not be paying a visit to his older brother, Prince William or his sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

As far as the public knows, Prince Harry and Prince William have not spoken since the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, and Prince William wants to keep it that way. The heir is reportedly stung by his brother's commentary on the royal family in interviews, in his memoir Spare and in his Netflix original series Harry & Meghan. Prince Harry flew to the U.K. in February to visit the king within days of his public cancer announcement, but has not made any similar visits to Middleton, who is currently undergoing chemotherapy.

There's no telling what it would take to heal the rift between these princes and their families – especially with so many reports based on anonymous commentary which sometimes contradicts itself. Palace officials have warned that there will not be frequent updates on the treatment or health of the king and Middleton, leaving the public little to do but speculate.