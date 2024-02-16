Wendy's Just Brought Back a Fan-Favorite Sandwich

The breaks are being hit on the ongoing, years-long fast food chicken sandwich wars, at least for the time being. With Lenten season officially hear, fast food fish sandwich season is officially a go, with Wendy's signature Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich making its return to menus nationwide just in time for Ash Wednesday.

An annual favorite that was first introduced in 2021 as a replacement for the chain's previous Cod Sandwich, the Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich features a Wild-Caught Alaskan Pollock fillet that is coated in crispy panko breading. The fillet is then topped with lettuce, a slice of American cheese, pickles, and creamy dill tartar sauce, all of which are sandwiched between a premium bun. Wednesdays dubbed the sandwich "the best all-around fish sandwich among fast food restaurants," noting that the "fillet's buttery flakiness is complimented by savory notes of garlic and onion inspiring our fans' love of the fish sandwich's texture, flavor and crispiness."

(Photo: Wendy's)

The Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich made its return to Wendy's on Monday, Feb. 12, and can currently be found at participating Wendy's locations nationwide for a limited time. While prices may vary by location, the Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich carries a suggested price of $6.16, the chain said.

Like many fish sandwiches that appear on menus around this time of year, Wendy's Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich is only a limited-time offering. The sandwich makes an annual return during Lent, a 40-day season of prayer, fasting, and almsgiving observed by Catholics and some Christians that begins on Ash Wednesday and ends at sundown on Holy Thursday. During the Lenten season, observers are encouraged to abstain from meat on Fridays, though certain seafoods can be eaten, resulting in many restaurants catering their menus for the season.

Currently on fast food menus are Shrimp Nibblers, Sriracha Shrimp Nibblers, and Clam Strips at White Castle. The trio of limited-time only menu items returned last week. At Arby's guests can order fried fish sandwiches – Fish 'N Cheddar Sandwich and the Crispy Fish Sandwich – as part of the chain's 2 For $6 Mix 'N Match deal. Burger King, meanwhile, debuted its new Fiery Fish Sandwich, a spicy twist on its classic Big Fish sandwich, on Feb. 14. From now through March 28, BK is also offering guests a special deal on both the classic and fiery Big Fish Sandwich, allowing Royal Perks members the chance to grab a second classic or fiery Big Fish for just $2 when they purchase one at full price online or in the BK app.