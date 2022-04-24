Taco Bell Aims to Become a Cheap Date Destination With New Cravings Meal

✖

For those who like to share the Taco Bell experience, select locations in Kansas City, Missouri, are currently offering a new $10 Cravings Meal for 2. Customers will get two Chalupas, two Beefy 5-Layer Burritos, two Chips & Cheese, and two large fountain drinks. A deluxe meal for two is also sold exclusively in Kansas City and includes two Steak Chalupas, two Burrito Supremes, two Chips & Cheese, and two large fountain beverages.

The popular fast-food restaurant chain has had a busy month, debuting two new menu items nationwide, the new Steak White Hot Ranch Fries and the new Steak White Hot Ranch Fries Burrito. Joining a menu lineup that includes Nacho Fries for a limited time, Taco Bell's Steak White Hot Ranch Fries can be topped or wrapped into a burrito called the White Hot Ranch Fries Burrito, which features all the same ingredients. Guests can make the meal vegetarian-friendly by replacing the steak with black beans.

The White Hot Ranch Fries and White Hot Ranch Fries Burrito were rolled nationwide after a test run over the summer. In August 2021, the company introduced the two items on menus at select locations in Chicago, Illinois. The items rolled as a test run, with Taco Bell using the Chicago market to gauge interest and popularity. The two items are available alongside several other new menu items that Taco Bell is currently testing in select markets. The Bell Breakfast Box is presently being tested at select locations in Nashville, Tennessee.

This month, Taco Bell also announced that it was officially bringing back the Mexican Pizza in May, following fans' years-long wait and social media campaign. Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza originally debuted on the menu in 1985 and gained a cult following. The fast-food company decided to remove Mexican Pizza from the menu in November 2020, immediately sparking calls for the chain to bring the Mexican Pizza. One Change.org petition even garnered more than 200,000 signatures.

Taco Bell shared that in addition to fan pleas, it also took the masterminds in the Taco Bell test kitchen to bring the dish back. According to the chain, they worked hard to "streamline operations and ingredient sourcing." Doja Cat first confirmed the Mexican Pizza's return, sharing the news during her Coachella appearance. The Mexican Pizza, which can be made vegetarian without the seasoned beef, will return to Taco Bell menus nationwide starting Thursday, May 19. Taco Bell loyalty program members will have early access to the $4.99 menu item on Tuesday, May 17.