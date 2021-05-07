Del Taco Takes Jab at Taco Bell Over Mexican Pizza Menu Removal

✖

Taco Bell took Mexican Pizza off its menu last fall, and Del Taco is ready to swoop in with its own version to please those who feel betrayed. On April 29, Del Taco, the second-largest Mexican quick service in the country, announced new Crunchtada offerings, along with a "Mexican Pizza Ghosted Support Hotline" for Taco Bell customers still frustrated by the item's removal. Taco Bell pulled the Mexican Pizza from its menu in November in an effort to streamline its menu and to cut down on cardboard boxes.

Del Taco made no effort to hide the fact that its new Chrunchtada items are meant to fill the Mexican Pizza-shaped void. There are three Crunchtada varieties available at restaurants now. All three are served atop a 6.5" freshly fried tortilla. The first, the $1 Crunchtada Tostada, features slow-cooked beans, Salsa Caserta, crisp lettuce, and grated cheese. The $2 new Queso Beef Crunchtada is topped with beans, seasoned beef, Queso Blanco, cheddar cheese, and diced tomatoes. Those looking for even more flavor can get the $3 Chicken Guacamole Chrunchtada, which includes beans, grilled marinated chicken, ranch sauce, lettuce, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, and house-made guacamole.

Ghosted? We're here for you. So is the Crunchtada. pic.twitter.com/M0QjeghbPQ — Del Taco Restaurants (@DelTaco) April 29, 2021

"Del Taco is more than happy to fill the Mexican Pizza void and meet the obvious pent-up consumer demand," Tim Hackbardt, Del Taco’s Chief Marketing Officer, said in a statement. He noted that the three menu options are meant to appeal to vegetarians, and beef and chicken fans. His marketing team also cooked up the "Mexican Pizza Ghosted Support Hotline" promotion, in which customers can call 1-877-3-Ghosted to get a promo code to buy one Crunchtada and get a second for free through May 20. The deal is only valid for orders made through the Del App.

Definitely ghosted! @tacobell never responded to me about bringing back the Enchirito maybe @deltaco can bring it back! 😂 — DX (@nevsdad) April 30, 2021

Taco Bell started a stir in September when they announced the Mexican Pizza would be removed from the menu in November. This helped the company streamline its menu and cut down on the cardboard used at each location. Taco Bell also dropped some potato items from its menu at the time, but these later returned in March. However, since the Mexican Pizza is still missing, a Change.org petition to bring it back has gone viral with over 163,000 Taco Bell fans signing.