Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza Is Returning

Taco Bell is finally, officially bringing back the Mexican Pizza! Following a years-long wait and a social media campaign by fans, the fan-favorite menu item is officially returning. The Mexican-style fast-food chain, which has spent months teasing the dish’s possible return, kicked off the workweek with some surprising news by confirming on Monday that the Mexican Pizza will return to Taco Bell restaurants nationwide this May, though some fans will be able to place their order even earlier.

Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza consists of seasoned ground beef and refried beans sandwiched between two crisp “pizza shell” tostadas, then smothered in diced tomatoes, a three-cheese blend and a spicy pizza sauce. The pizza originally debuted on the menu back in 1985 and quickly gained a cult following. Although it remained a mainstay on the menu for more than two decades, Taco Bell made the decision in November 2020 to remove Mexican Pizza from the menu, immediately sparking calls for the chain to bring the Mexican Pizza. One Change.org petition even garnered more than 200,000 signatures.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Bringing the Mexican Pizza back to the menus has been no easy feat, with Taco Bell sharing that in addition to fan pleas, it also took the masterminds in the Taco Bell test kitchen to bring the dish back. Those masterminds worked hard to “streamline operations and ingredient sourcing,” according to the chain. The Mexican Pizza’s return was first confirmed by Doja Cat, who shared the news during her Coachella appearance over the weekend.

“Our menu is full of fan-favorites, but the Mexican Pizza is at the top of that list,” Mark King, CEO of Taco Bell, said in a press release. “From its flashy introduction to menus in 1985 as ‘Pizzazz Pizza’ to its inspiration behind the creation of infamous jingles, Mexican Pizza has a long history with the brand and I’m glad we could give fans what they crave and bring our classic Mexican Pizza back home where it belongs.”

The Mexican Pizza, which can be made vegetarian without the seasoned beef, is set to return to Taco Bell menus nationwide beginning Thursday, May 19. Taco Bell loyalty members will get first dibs with early access to the menu item beginning Tuesday, May 17. The Mexican Pizza will come with a $4.99 price tag. It will also be available as part of a combo meal that boasts a Mexican Pizza, two Crunchy Tacos, and a Large Fountain Drink for $8.99.