Taco Bell Adds Chicken Wings to Its Menu, But There’s a Catch

Taco Bell is continuing to dip its toes into the fast food chicken wars by expanding past its classic Mexican-style offerings of tacos, burritos, and nachos. In an odd turn of events, the beloved fast food restaurant chain is adding Crispy Chicken Wings to the menu in 2022, though Taco Bell lovers will have to act fast, because there’s a catch to the latest addition to the Taco Bell menu.

Customers who order Taco Bell’s Crispy Chicken Wings boast will receive five fried and juicy chicken wings that are “coated in Mexican queso seasoning and served with spicy ranch dipping sauce.” The bone-in wings are “crisped to perfection” and served with a side of spicy ranch dipping sauce, according to a product description. In a statement announcing the newest addition to the menu, the company said, “Taco Bell is no stranger to taking a familiar favorite and putting a unique spin on it (Nacho Fries, anyone?!) and Wings are the latest creation from the test kitchen masterminds.”

As exciting as the Crispy Chicken Wings may be, there is a bit of a catch. The new menu addition is just a limited-time offering that will only be available on the menu for a single week. The Crispy Chicken Wings debuted on Taco Bell menus nationwide on Thursday, Jan. 6, meaning customers now have just six days left to place their order. Customers can place their order after 2 p.m. for one week only, with an order of five wings going for $5.99.

The limited-time-only Crispy Chicken Wings is just the latest example of Taco Bell’s love of chicken. Back in September, the fast-food chain joined the ongoing fast-food chicken sandwich wars with the rollout of the Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco. Boasting premium all-white-meat crispy chicken marinated in jalapeño buttermilk and then seasoned with bold Mexican spices and rolled in a crunchy tortilla chip coating, the sandwich first debuted as a limited-time test run in March before making its nationwide debut in September. Also over the summer, the chain returned the Naked Chicken Chalupa to the menu.

The Crispy Chicken Wings are just the latest limited-time offering addition to the Taco Bell menu. It joins the Chipotle Cheddar Chalupa, the Beefy Melt Burrito and the Fiesta Veggie Burrito. Meanwhile, Taco Bell is also giving fans the chance to score a free taco a day for 30 days via its new taco subscription service dubbed the Taco Lover’s Pass, which goes for $10.