Taco Bell Joins Chicken Sandwich Wars With New Menu Item to Release Nationwide

Taco Bell is officially putting a leg in the heated fast food chicken sandwich wars. After debuting to mush success as a limited-time test runs in two locations – Nashville, Tennessee and Charlotte, North Carolina – in March, the Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco is set to roll out to Taco Bell locations nationwide on Thursday, Sept. 2.

Described by the chain as "out of this clucking world," the Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco boasts premium all-white-meat crispy chicken marinated in jalapeño buttermilk and then seasoned with bold Mexican spices and rolled in a crunchy tortilla chip coating. The sandwich taco is served in a warm, fluffy flatbread, which is shaped in an iconic taco form and flavored with the beloved Mexican-style fast food chain’s signature creamy chipotle sauce. For those wanting an extra kick of heat, the Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco in a spicy version, which features crunchy jalapeño slices.

(Photo: Taco Bell)

While the Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco officially marks the chain’s foray into the chicken sandwich wars, Taco Bell acknowledges there is some controversy. While it is dubbed a sandwich and boasts chicken, it’s also shaped as a taco, leading to a heated debate whether the mouth-watering dish is a sandwich or taco. The chain plans to get to the bottom of the debate on Saturday, Sept. 4 with the help of two real college debate teams from the University of Georgia and Clemson University. The teams will go head-to-head in the name of "Team it's a Sandwich" and "Team it's a Taco."

"Our new crispy chicken innovation is far from the average chicken sandwich, and we’re certain it will get a spicy reaction from sandwich and taco fans alike," Liz Matthews, Taco Bell's Global Chief Food Innovation Officer, said. "Even the masterminds from our test kitchen couldn't decide if it was more taco or sandwich, which is why we're excited to bring in the debate team experts to have some fun."

The dish is Taco Bell's latest venture into the world crispy chicken on follows on the heels of menu items like Crispy Chicken Chickstar, Naked Chicken Chips, and the Naked Chicken Chalupa. The Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco will be available a la carte for $2.49, two for $4.49, or in a Crispy Chicken Sandwich box, which includes a Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, Crunchy Taco, and medium fountain drink, for $5.49. The dish hits the menu on Sept. 2. Fans have the chance to score the sandwich early on Monday. Aug. 30 during Happy Hour via the Taco Bell app.