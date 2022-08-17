Sushi Products Recalled

EZ Noble Sushi, based in East Windsor, Connecticut, voluntarily recalled several products sold in Geissler's Supermarkets in Connecticut and Massachusetts earlier this month. They were shipped to stores with incorrect labels, meaning the products could contain undeclared allergens like eggs, wheat, and milk.

Although the products are no longer in stores, the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection Food, Standards, and Product Safety division issued a statement on Aug. 11 advising consumers to check their refrigerators for the EZ Noble Sushi products. They are only sold at Geissler's, which has removed the products from shelves. The product was shipped to all seven Geissler's stores, which are located in Agawam, Massachusetts; and East Windsor, Windsor, Somers, Bloomfield, South Windsor, and Granby, Connecticut.

"Properly labeling food products is critical to protecting the health and safety of consumers," Consumer Protection Deputy Commissioner Maureen Magnan said in a statement. "Thank you to our Food Inspectors for their hard work in ensuring product safety, and to EZ Noble Sushi and Geissler's for working quickly to address this issue."

The recall covered eight products. Spicy salmon roll (9.6 oz); Spicy tuna roll (9.6 oz); Spicy shrimp roll (8 oz); and Pink lady and salmon avocado roll (9 oz) all had labels without egg allergen warnings. Shrimp tempura & lobster roll (12.8 oz) and California crunch roll (9.6 oz) missed wheat allergen declarations. A milk allergen was not included on the Philadelphia avocado or cucumber classic roll (8 oz) packages. The Shrimp tempura and spicy shrimp roll (11.2 oz) packages did not have egg and wheat allergen declarations.

Consumers who still have these products at home should not consume them, especially those with known allergies to egg, milk, and wheat. They can be disposed of or returned for a refund. Customers who are not feeling well after eating them should seek medical attention. There have been no illnesses reported linked to this issue yet.

Undeclared allergens are among the most common reasons for a food recall. In May, White Cane Sockeye Salmon LLC of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho recalled their Wild Alaskan Cooked and Smoked Salmon products because they contained undeclared wheat and soy allergens. These products were available at farmer's markets in Arizona for a short time. The products were sold with a teriyaki sauce containing wheat and soy, which was not listed on the package.