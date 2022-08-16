King's Hawaiian Recall Issued Due to Microbial Contamination

King's Hawaiian voluntarily recalled three different pretzel bun products out of an "abundance of caution" after Lyons Magnus expanded a recall of an ingredient used in the King's Hawaiian products. Last month, Lyons Magnus voluntarily recalled nutritional and beverage products because they may have been contaminated by microbial organisms. King's Hawaiian's Pretzel Slider Buns, Pretzel Hamburger Buns, and Pretzel Bites products use an ingredient from Lyons Magnus.

The Lyons Magnus products may have been contaminated by Cronobacter sakazakii and Clostridium botulinum organisms. The company and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued the original recall on July 28 and expanded the recall on Aug. 10. On Aug. 11, King's Hawaiian recalled its three pretzel bread products that include an ingredient from Lyons Magnus. No other King's Hawaiian products were recalled as these are the only bread products they make that use the ingredient.

"While no illnesses associated with King's Hawaiian pretzel bread have been reported, and no pathogens have been found in any King's Hawaiian products to date, the recall is being conducted to ensure consumer safety," King's Hawaiian said in a statement. The company has put all production on the three pretzel bread products on hold until "all current product has been disposed of and has confirmed the safety of all ingredients."

Consumers with the recalled King's Hawaiian products should not consume them. Consumers with questions can call the company at 877-695-4227 to request a replacement. Click here to see images of the recalled products on the FDA website.

A complete list of the Lyons Magnus products recalled is also available on the FDA website. The company's products have the "potential for microbial contamination," including from Cronobacter sakazakii and Clostridium botulinum. Consumers are warned that the products could be contaminated even if they do not look or smell spoiled. An infection linked to Cronobacter sakazakii is rare, but common symptoms include fever, vomiting, and urinary tract infection. Vulnerable and immunocompromised are more susceptible to infection. Clostridium botulinum can also lead to severe food poisoning. Consumers with questions can call the Lyons Recall Support Center 24/7 at 1-800-627-0557 or visit LyonsMagnus.com.