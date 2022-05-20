Salmon Recall Issued Over Allergen Concern

✖

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a recall on one of America's most popular fish: salmon. The company White Cane Sockeye Salmon LLC of Coeurd-Alene is recalling their Wild Alaskan Cooked and Smoked Salmon because it contains undeclared Wheat and Soy. Consumers who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat or soy run the risk of having a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if eaten or even touched in some cases. The salmon has been sold at farmer's markets Green Valley, Udall Park, Oro Valley, and Rillito Park in Arizona and was last sold on May 15. It is packaged in a vacuum bag and sold frozen. There is no lot code or best by date on a package. Enclosed is the label of the affected product.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the product contained wheat and soy in Teriyaki Sauce the salmon came with. It was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of wheat and soy.

Customers with wheat or soy allergy or sensitivity and who have purchased the affected salmon are urged not to eat or touch it. Those who have it should immediately dispose of it or return it to their place of purchase for a full refund.