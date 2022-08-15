Thousands of Capri Sun Pouches Recalled, Could Contain Cleaning Solution

Kraft Heinz recalled over 5,000 cases of Capri Sun juice drink pouches because they could contain something children should not be drinking. The recall covers pouches that may contain a cleaning solution mixed in with the drink. Consumers should not drink the recalled product.

The recall only covers about 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend drinks with the "Best When Used By" date of June 25, 2023. A diluted cleaning solution used for food processing equipment was "inadvertently introduced into a production line at one of our factories," Kraft Heinz said in a statement on Friday. The company learned of the issue after receiving consumer complaints about the poor taste of the affected product. Kraft Heinz is working with retailers and distributors to remove the affected product from circulation.

The recalled product was shipped to retailers in cases with four cartons shrink-wrapped together. The manufacturer code on the pouch reads "25JUN2023 WXX LYY," with numbers between 0733 to 0900 following. The "XX" may be 01, 02, 03, 04, 09, or 10, and "YY" may be "01" through "12." The manufacturer code on the carton is 25JUN2023 WXX #### CT1404, with the numbers 0733 to 1000 replacing "####." The "XX" may be 01, 02, or 03. The carton UPC is 0 8768400100 4 and the case UPC is 87684 00409 00.

Consumers who bought the recalled product should not consume it. They can return it to the stores they bought the product from for a refund. Consumers can contact Kraft Heinz at 1-800-280-8252 to check if their product was recalled and for instructions on reimbursement. "Kraft Heinz is committed to upholding the highest safety and quality standards," the company said.

This is the latest major recall involving a Kraft Heinz drink product. In November, the company recalled Country Time Lemonade, Tang, Arizona Tea, and Kool-Aid powdered beverages with "Best When Used By" dates between May 10, 2023, and Nov. 1, 2023, in the U.S. because they have small pieces of metal or glass. Country Time Lemonade with a "Best When Used By" date of Sept. 15, 2023, and Tang with dates of Aug. 20-21, 2023 were also recalled in Canada for the same reason. The issue was discovered during an internal review. A full list of products covered under this recall is available on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website.