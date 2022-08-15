The Frozen Pizza Recall From Earlier This Summer Just Got Worse

Even more frozen pizzas are being pulled from store shelves. Amid a list of similar recalls spanning across multiple brands, Home Run Inn Frozen Foods on Aug. 14 voluntarily recalled more than 13,000 pounds of frozen meat pizza product. The products were recalled after it was determined they may contain metal, posing a health risk to consumers.

Announced in a notice posted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the recall only affects "Home Run Inn CHICAGO'S PREMIUM PIZZERIA DELUXE SAUSAGE CLASSIC PIZZA." The recalled product was packaged in 33.5-oz cartons with the "best by" date "12/03/22" and establishment number "EST. 18498-A" inside the USDA mark of inspection. The recalled frozen pizza meat product was shipped to a distributor in Illinois and then further distributed to retailers.

The Woodbridge, Illinois company initiated the recall it received multiple consumer complaints reporting metal was found in the pizza. Home Run Inn Frozen Foods then contacted the FSIS, which noted in the recall notice that "there have been no confirmed reports of injuries or adverse reactions due to consumption of these products." However, their remains concern that some consumers may still have the recalled product in their freezers or found at distributor and retail locations. Consumers who purchased the recalled product are urged not to consume it. The product also should not be sold. The product should instead be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Home Run Inn Frozen Foods's recall marks just the latest to affect the frozen pizza aisle. The string of recalls began in late April when two New England Beach Pizza varieties produced by Beach Brand Foods LLC was recalled due to foreign materials. While the recall was limited to only 90 cases, with ten pizzas per case, it marked what would be the first of a series of similar recalls.

Just weeks after Beach Brand Foods LLC's recall, Ready Dough Pizza, Inc. recalled more than 10,000 pounds of its "Pizza Cubana Cuban Style Pepperoni Pizza." The recall was issued in July after it was determined the pizzas were produced without federal inspection and the products contain several undeclared allergens like wheat, milk, and soybeans. At around the same time, Danny's Sub and Pizza recalled nearly 20,000 pounds of frozen meat pizza products after they were produced without the benefit of federal inspection.