Rapper Ice Cube canceled his Thursday appearance on Good Morning America, after the death of George Floyd, saying he was in "no mood" for a conversation. In a tweet earlier this morning, Ice Cube apologized to "everyone expecting" to see him on the daytime talk show. He then added how, after the events that transpired in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where a white police officer killed Floyd following a nonviolent crime, he was simply not in the mood "to tell America, good morning."

The decision to cancel his Good Morning America appearance has set off a lot of comments online as some agreed with his choice, with one fan replying how he was "entitled" to that feeling. "Black people owe this country NOTHING," they wrote. Others felt Ice Cube and other celebrities in a similar position using their visibility to bring attention to Floyd's death could be a good thing. "I wish you would use your status to speak out on how comfortable America is with the death of black men at the hands of white police officers," another user offered. "I think your celebrity status can speak volumes, especially if you get together with others that are in the public eye."

I apologize to everyone expecting to see me on Good Morning America today, but after the events in Minnesota with George Floyd I’m in no mood to tell America, good morning. — Ice Cube (@icecube) May 28, 2020

On Monday, Floyd, an African-American male, died while in police custody after an officer kneeled on his neck for more than five minutes during an arrest over nonviolent, forgery charges. The video, which was captured and circulated among social media, came to light that very evening. In his first comments on the situation, Ice Cube retweeted a clip of the video and added, "How long will we go for Blue on Black Crime before we strike back???"

The officer who knelt on Floyd, Derek Chauvin, was fired from the force, along with three other arresting officers: Thomas Lane, Tou Thao, and J Alexander Kueng. Chauvin is a 19-year Minneapolis police force veteran. BET reports that the 44-year-old was at the center of a dozen complaints, but had never been disciplined by his superiors.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has called for criminal charges to brought against all four men. "He'd be alive today if he were white," Frey stated. "I'm not a prosecutor, but let me be clear, the arresting officer killed someone." Frey also mourned Floyd's death, saying, "This man's life matters, he matters. He was someone's son, someone's family member, someone's friend. He was a human being, and his life mattered."