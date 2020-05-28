It's been reported that one person has been fatally shot amid fiery protests in Minneapolis that ignited over the death of George Floyd. Few details have been made available at this time, but CBS News reports police do have a suspect in custody. The outlet also notes the majority of the protesting in the city was peaceful, but some looting and rioting have taken place in a few areas. This led to the National Guard being called in to help keep things under control.

The protests erupted after the video began circulating online, showing Minneapolis police officers arresting Floyd on suspicion of "forgery." One of the officers is seen holding Floyd on the ground by kneeling on his neck, which caused distress. Floyd could be heard saying that his stomach and neck hurt. He also said that he needed water. As the officer continued to keep his knee on Floyd's neck, Floyd pleaded, "Please. Please. I can't breathe, officer. … I cannot breathe. I cannot breathe." Other bystanders attempted to intervene, and also plead that the officer not keep his knee placed in Floyd's neck. Eventually, Floyd is seen unresponsive, before being carried away on a stretcher. He died while in police custody.

Breaking overnight: New protests erupted overnight over the death of George Floyd. Some people set fires and others looted stores during the demonstrations. Police say one person was shot dead, and a suspect is in custody.@JeffPeguesCBS reports from Minneapolis. pic.twitter.com/u9BzbCJ28T — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) May 28, 2020

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo issued a statement revealing that all four officers involved had been fired. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey replied to the news by saying it was "the right call." Frey also said, "He'd be alive today if he were white. I'm not a prosecutor, but let me be clear, the arresting officer killed someone." In a press conference, Frey called Floyd's death "wrong at every level," and "simply awful."

"For the better part of the night, I've been trying to find the words to describe what happened, and all I keep coming back to is that he should not have died," Frey added, then saying that what happened was "horrible, completely" and "utterly messed up." He continued, "This man's life matters, he matters. He was someone's son, someone's family member, someone's friend. He was a human being and his life mattered." At this time, murder charges have not been brought against the officers involved.